Bactrian camels, black kites and trained indigenous dogs steal the spotlight at Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path

India marked its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a grand parade at New Delhi’s Kartavya Path, offering a striking display of military strength, cultural pride and indigenous heritage. India celebrated Republic Day 2026 with a grand Kartavya Path parade that featured a Bactrian camel, black kites and trained indigenous dogs. (Source: DD)

A showcase of strength and tradition The parade featured marching contingents, mechanised columns and vibrant tableaux that reflected the nation’s unity in diversity. Alongside the armed forces, unique elements highlighting India’s rich biodiversity and traditional strengths also stood out.

News agency ANI shared screengrabs from the Doordarshan telecast showing several distinctive participants during the parade. These included the HIM Yodha contingent, a Bactrian Camels, the Zaniskari pony and black kites, also known as raptors, as they were displayed at the Kartavya Path in Delhi.

ANI shared the post with the caption, “HIM Yodha, Bactrian Camel, Zaniskari pony, black kites (raptors) displayed during the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in Delhi. Five indigenous breed dogs-Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam-trained as attack and patrol dogs also displayed during the parade”.

One of the highlights of the parade was the presentation of five indigenous dog breeds trained for attack and patrol duties.

Take a look here at the post: