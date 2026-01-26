Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bactrian camels, black kites and trained indigenous dogs steal the spotlight at Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path

    India marked Republic Day with a grand Kartavya Path parade that featured a Bactrian camels, black kites and trained indigenous dogs .

    Published on: Jan 26, 2026 3:39 PM IST
    By Mahipal Singh Chouhan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    India marked its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a grand parade at New Delhi’s Kartavya Path, offering a striking display of military strength, cultural pride and indigenous heritage.

    India celebrated Republic Day 2026 with a grand Kartavya Path parade that featured a Bactrian camel, black kites and trained indigenous dogs. (Source: DD)
    India celebrated Republic Day 2026 with a grand Kartavya Path parade that featured a Bactrian camel, black kites and trained indigenous dogs. (Source: DD)

    A showcase of strength and tradition

    The parade featured marching contingents, mechanised columns and vibrant tableaux that reflected the nation’s unity in diversity. Alongside the armed forces, unique elements highlighting India’s rich biodiversity and traditional strengths also stood out.

    News agency ANI shared screengrabs from the Doordarshan telecast showing several distinctive participants during the parade. These included the HIM Yodha contingent, a Bactrian Camels, the Zaniskari pony and black kites, also known as raptors, as they were displayed at the Kartavya Path in Delhi.

    ANI shared the post with the caption, “HIM Yodha, Bactrian Camel, Zaniskari pony, black kites (raptors) displayed during the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in Delhi. Five indigenous breed dogs-Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam-trained as attack and patrol dogs also displayed during the parade”.

    One of the highlights of the parade was the presentation of five indigenous dog breeds trained for attack and patrol duties.

    Take a look here at the post:

    Rafale jet stuns spectators

    Adding to the spectacle, a Rafale fighter jet delivered a breathtaking aerial performance over the Kartavya Path. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the aircraft can be seen flying at nearly 900 kilometres per hour while executing a dramatic vertical manoeuvre.

    Watch the clip here:

    Global leaders attend celebrations

    As is tradition, India welcomed distinguished international leaders as chief guests for the Republic Day celebrations. In 2026, the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, attended the parade as chief guests.

    • Mahipal Singh Chouhan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Mahipal Singh Chouhan

      Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a journalist at Hindustan Times, skilled in creating engaging narratives across various genres, including human interest stories, trending topics, scientific developments, viral news, and social media trends. He is also an avid enthusiast of history.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
    News/Trending/Bactrian Camels, Black Kites And Trained Indigenous Dogs Steal The Spotlight At Republic Day Parade On Kartavya Path
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes