Bactrian camels, black kites and trained indigenous dogs steal the spotlight at Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path

India marked Republic Day with a grand Kartavya Path parade that featured a Bactrian camels, black kites and trained indigenous dogs .
India marked its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a grand parade at New Delhi’s Kartavya Path, offering a striking display of military strength, cultural pride and indigenous heritage.
A showcase of strength and tradition
The parade featured marching contingents, mechanised columns and vibrant tableaux that reflected the nation’s unity in diversity. Alongside the armed forces, unique elements highlighting India’s rich biodiversity and traditional strengths also stood out.
News agency ANI shared screengrabs from the Doordarshan telecast showing several distinctive participants during the parade. These included the HIM Yodha contingent, a Bactrian Camels, the Zaniskari pony and black kites, also known as raptors, as they were displayed at the Kartavya Path in Delhi.
ANI shared the post with the caption, “HIM Yodha, Bactrian Camel, Zaniskari pony, black kites (raptors) displayed during the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in Delhi. Five indigenous breed dogs-Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam-trained as attack and patrol dogs also displayed during the parade”.
One of the highlights of the parade was the presentation of five indigenous dog breeds trained for attack and patrol duties.
Rafale jet stuns spectators
Adding to the spectacle, a Rafale fighter jet delivered a breathtaking aerial performance over the Kartavya Path. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the aircraft can be seen flying at nearly 900 kilometres per hour while executing a dramatic vertical manoeuvre.
Global leaders attend celebrations
As is tradition, India welcomed distinguished international leaders as chief guests for the Republic Day celebrations. In 2026, the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, attended the parade as chief guests.
