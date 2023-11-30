close_game
News / Trending / Bagheera in real life: Black panther spotted in Odisha, pics go viral

Bagheera in real life: Black panther spotted in Odisha, pics go viral

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 30, 2023 06:20 PM IST

“Looks so beautiful,” wrote an X user while reacting to the images of a black panther spotted in Odisha.

Two images of a black panther spotted in Odisha were shared on social media. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted these images and shared how the animal reminded him of the character Bagheera from the fictional series Jungle Book.

The image shows a black panther in a jungle in Odisha. (X/@ParveenKaswan)
“Bagheera, straight from Jungle Books. These pics of black panther (melanistic leopards) recently captured from Odisha,” Kaswan wrote. In the following line, he asks a question to netizens. “What a beautiful animal. So where else can you find black panthers in #India?” he added.

Take a look at this post about the black panther:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has collected more than 76,000 views. The tweet has also accumulated nearly 2,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

How did X users react to these pictures of the black panther?

“The Western Ghats, Nagarhole National Park in Karnataka, and the forests of Kabini,” wrote an X user while answering Kaswan's question. “Looks so beautiful,” added another. “Pench National Park. A forest that inspired Baghera and The Jungle Book,” joined a third. What are your thoughts on these incredible pictures?

