Bandra cafe poster inviting ‘eligible baddies’ to watch Devil Wears Prada 2 goes viral

"That’s all" - or is it? While Miranda Priestly may find the term "baddie" a bit pedestrian, a Bandra cafe is embracing it to celebrate the return of The Devil Wears Prada 2. A poster inviting Mumbai’s “eligible baddies” to prepare for the sequel has gone viral. Poster on Devil Wears Prada 2 at a cafe in Bandra. (Screengrab)

Though it’s unclear who first posted the picture of the poster, it has now taken over social media. “I can’t pronounce this Schiapparelli but I know about Cerulean blue. Do I qualify?” a Reddit user joked and shared the poster.

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The person behind the viral poster is scouting for a group to watch the film with, though the invitation isn't open to everyone. According to the notice, interested viewers must first meet the "strict eligibility criteria" to join the squad.

The requirements are: “Should know how to pronounce Schiaparelli properly”, “should know that Pucci is not a copy of Gucci,” and “should not dress up like basic Instagram influencers.”

How did social media react? An individual posted, “How I wish for some brand named Thiruvananthapuram to make it big in international fashion.” Another joked, “This poster has harder eligibility criteria than most companies.”

A third posted, “All the baddies are failing the first step of pronouncing ‘Schiaparelli’.” A fourth wrote, “Lowkey scared I won’t qualify for this movie night.”

Also Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 first reactions call it a sequel ‘worth 20-year wait’; Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway ‘still great’

The first premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 was held in New York City on April 20. The movie is a sequel to the 2006 hit film The Devil Wears Prada. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles from the original. Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh and Simone Ashley are new additions to the cast.

The sequel is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. It is set to release on May 1.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)