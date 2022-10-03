Bangladesh man sets Guinness World Record for doing 117 bum skips in 30 seconds. Watch

A man from Bangladesh has wowed people after creating a world record title for doing over a hundred bum skips, that too, in just 30 seconds - a feat that requires hand-feet coordination and speed. A video of the man attempting the world record has now gained traction, and it has stunned netizens.

The video in question was shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram with their 4.7 million followers. "Most bum skips in 30 seconds: 117 by MD. Rasel Islam," read the caption accompanying the video with several hashtags, including #skips, #bumskips and #guinnessworldrecords. In the video, Md. Rasel Islam can be seen doing a total of 117 bum skips in 30 seconds.

According to a blog by Guinness World Records, Md. Rasel Islam has been skipping since childhood and enjoys several other world record titles, including most double-under skips in three minutes and most skips in one minute on one leg.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared a few hours ago and has since accumulated more than 6.7 lakh views and over 51,800 likes. Many also posted their thoughts in the comments section about the world record.

"Now that's some bum-skipping intensity!" posted an individual. "How did he find out he is cabable of such a precious thing like this?" enquired another. "Wow! Congratulations," wrote a third with several emoticons. "That's Dope," expressed a fourth.