Bank of America customers shocked to see zero balance in accounts. Here’s what happened

Thousands of Bank of America customers were left shocked on Wednesday after seeing zero balance in their bank accounts. The zero balances were the result of a glitch in the system which has since largely been rectified, reported International Business Times. Bank of America customers were shocked to see zero bank balance in their accounts(Pexels)

Reports about a problem at Bank of America started around 12.30 pm ET, according to Downdetecor. The number of outages peaked around 1 pm, by which time more than 18,000 cases had been reported. Many of the reports came from major American cities like Los Angeles and New York.

The glitch left many customers unable to access their bank accounts. Those who did manage to log in were horrified to see their bank balance had plummeted to $0.

Bank of America customers took to social media in droves after seeing their zero bank balance. Many spoke of the stress they experienced when they thought their money had been stolen or otherwise lost.

“I'm having a heart attack this morning thanks to Bank of America - they REALLY need to be addressing this,” wrote X user Jessica. Another person suggested that the bank pay some compensation to customers for the glitch.

Some users also noted that while the Bank of America website could not show their bank balance, it displayed their debt without any problem. A few said that the bank’s automated phone lines gave the correct balance when called.

Bank of America’s statement

Bank of America acknowledged the issue in statements to several news websites.

"Some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today," the American multinational investment bank and financial services company told CNN. "These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience."

It refused to disclose the exact cause behind the outage. It is not clear when the system will be back up fully.