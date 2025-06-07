‘Be aware of this notice’: Chinese forecasters ask weather deities to keep skies clear for Children’s Day

A light-hearted weather notice issued by the Shenzhen Meteorology Bureau has won hearts in China after it humorously “ordered” traditional weather gods to ensure pleasant weather on Children’s Day, reported the South China Morning Post. The Dragon Boat Festival is traditionally associated with rainfall, believed to bless the races with abundant water. (Pexel)

On May 31, a day before the annual celebration, the bureau shared a short video on its official social media account with the caption “A notice that it must not rain on June 1.” The video was styled like a formal announcement, with an official reading from a transcript in the manner of a news anchor.

Children’s Day is celebrated on June 1 in China, whereas in India, it falls on November 14.

“As a child-friendly city and a city where children’s voices are heard, we particularly make the following notification regarding the weather on June 1,” the announcer says in the clip. “This year’s Children’s Day coincides with the Dragon Boat Festival, meaning both children and parents are on holiday. To guarantee a pleasant environment for parents to take their children out to play, we order that it should not rain throughout Shenzhen on June 1.

Notice to God

“In some special situations, it is permitted to rain in small areas and rain for a short period. The temperature should be controlled around 31 degrees. Leigong, the God of Thunder, Dianmu, the Mother of Lightning, and Longwang, the Dragon King, please be aware of this notice and implement it well.”

The fictional notice was said to have been issued by the “weather arrangement department of the Shenzhen branch of heaven’s children care office.” All three deities mentioned—Leigong, Dianmu, and Longwang—are revered in Chinese folklore as guardians of the weather.

The Dragon Boat Festival typically sees rainfall, believed in tradition to provide ample water for boat racing. Despite this, Shenzhen saw mostly cloudy skies and only light rain in scattered areas on June 1, according to residents.

“Ha, that is why it did not rain. Shenzhen Meteorology Bureau, you are so powerful that you can even make orders to Leigong, Dianmu and Longwang,” quipped one netizen.

“Your serious expression in reading out this notice almost convinced me,” said another, while a third added, “Children of Shenzhen are grateful to you.”

The bureau is known for incorporating humour into its forecasts and has previously released other whimsical videos that combine weather updates with creativity and fun.