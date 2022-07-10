Beagle joins little human friend on a slide ride at a playground. Watch viral video

Dogs usually love spending time with their little human friends. There are also several videos on the Internet that show the pooches turning into playmates for the kids. Just like this clip posted on Instagram which captures a girl and a Beagle enjoying a slide ride.

The wonderful video is posted on the Insta page dedicated to the cute dog named Doodle. “Su-Paw-star,” reads the caption posted along with a video. The clip opens to show the kid going up the stairs of a slide to enjoy the ride at a playground. The cute dog is seen following her and imitating her steps enthusiastically. Take a look at what happens next. Spoiler alert: It may leave you saying aww and also make you chuckle.

Take a look at the video:

The wholesome video was posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated several views and gone viral. Till now, it has amassed more than 3.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered various love-filled comments. A few expressed themselves through different emoticons.

“Awww how sweet,” posted an Instagram user. “The ending bro,” commented another along with a few smiling face with heart eyes emoticons. “Their steps were so cute,” expressed a third. “The cutest thing on Internet today,” wrote a fourth.