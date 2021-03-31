IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Bear enjoys stroll on hanging bridge at theme park in Tennessee. Watch
The image shows the bear walking on a hanging bridge.(Instagram/@anakeesta)
The image shows the bear walking on a hanging bridge.(Instagram/@anakeesta)
trending

Bear enjoys stroll on hanging bridge at theme park in Tennessee. Watch

“This is awesome,” shared an individual while reacting to the video.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 12:27 PM IST

A video of a bear shared by Anakeesta theme park located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee in USA captured people’s attention. It shows a bear taking a leisurely stroll on a hanging bridge at the theme park.

They wrote that the bear was enjoying a walk in the rain. “No guests were impacted, and the employee who took the video was a safe distance away,” they added.

The video shows the animal slowly walking across the bridge.

Take a look:

Since being posted, it has gathered tons of comments from people. There were some who also joked while reacting to the incident.

“Good lord, you guys will just let anyone in!” wrote an Instagram user with a laughing out loud emoji. To which, the park replied, “Hey, we think this guy broke in!”

“This is awesome,” shared an individual. “This is so cute,” expressed another.

“Located so close to the [Great Smoky Mountains] National Park, Anakeesta is a natural wildlife corridor so it is not uncommon to see a bear when visiting," Michele Canney, a representative for Anakeesta, told Fox News.

“Typically the bears stick to the forest floor but I guess this one heard about our exciting treetop adventures in the Smokies and wanted to try the TreeTop SkyWalk out for himself!” Canney added.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

The image shows a mama bear crossing a road with her cub.(Facebook/@winchesterct)
The image shows a mama bear crossing a road with her cub.(Facebook/@winchesterct)
trending

Bear mom struggles while crossing road with her cubs, human parents sympathise

AP | , Winchester Connecticut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 10:18 AM IST
The video was shared on Winchester Police Department's Facebook profile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP