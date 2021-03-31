Bear enjoys stroll on hanging bridge at theme park in Tennessee. Watch

A video of a bear shared by Anakeesta theme park located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee in USA captured people’s attention. It shows a bear taking a leisurely stroll on a hanging bridge at the theme park.

They wrote that the bear was enjoying a walk in the rain. “No guests were impacted, and the employee who took the video was a safe distance away,” they added.

The video shows the animal slowly walking across the bridge.

Take a look:

Since being posted, it has gathered tons of comments from people. There were some who also joked while reacting to the incident.

“Good lord, you guys will just let anyone in!” wrote an Instagram user with a laughing out loud emoji. To which, the park replied, “Hey, we think this guy broke in!”

“This is awesome,” shared an individual. “This is so cute,” expressed another.

“Located so close to the [Great Smoky Mountains] National Park, Anakeesta is a natural wildlife corridor so it is not uncommon to see a bear when visiting," Michele Canney, a representative for Anakeesta, told Fox News.

“Typically the bears stick to the forest floor but I guess this one heard about our exciting treetop adventures in the Smokies and wanted to try the TreeTop SkyWalk out for himself!” Canney added.

