Before every game, basketball team hugs mom of teammate who passed away. Watch

The beautiful videos on the Internet that show how people remember their friends or teammates even after they have passed away and continue to bond with their family members, are always extremely emotional and heartwarming to watch. This video that was posted by a mother, Jennifer Deahart, first on TikTok and later on Instagram, shows exactly that kind of a moment.

The text insert in the video reads, “They hug me to remind me my son will always be a part of the team. This means more to me than they will ever know. It's like my child is hugging me and telling me he loves me. Thanks for all the hugs, boys.” The video shows how every single member of the basketball team comes over and hugs the mother of their teammate who unfortunately passed away.

The mother can be seen to be extremely overjoyed and happy with this display of humanity and emotion on part of her son's teammates. “So proud to call these boys family and so excited for them all,” reads the caption that accompanies this delightful and heartwarming video.

Watch it here:

This beautiful video was posted on Instagram a little more than five days ago. Since being posted, it has been reshared by many other pages and has also accumulated more than 7,000 likes on it. It has also received various heartwarming comments.

“Every mom is crying when they see your page. I'm so sorry for your loss and pray for you and your family. What a beautiful gesture above - so sweet,” commented an Instagram user. “Aww this is so beautiful. I lost my teen son in August, his friends and cousins have enveloped my daughter and I in their love and it feels like my son is here when they're here,” posted another, accompanied by heart emojis. A third comment reads, “You absolutely are the team mom. And I have no doubt they need those hugs just as much as you do.”

