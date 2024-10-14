Being too attractive, weak handshake: Bizarre reasons why hiring managers reject candidates

While job rejections are common, some people often get turned down for a position due to absurd reasons. In a Reddit post, a social media user shared a list of absurd reasons why hiring managers can reject candidates. One of the reasons she shared was being "overly confident," while another was being too attractive, which she claimed can be distracting at work.(Unsplash)

The user said that his cousin, who works as a hiring manager at a "large company," revealed some of the reasons why she might not hire qualified candidates. The list includes eight reasons which had nothing to do with the candidates' qualifications or work experience.

Not wearing appropriate interview attire can be a reason for rejection, and so can "appearing desperate," she said.

If you smile "excessively" to show a friendly outlook, it might work against you, and so can using "too many filler words" while talking. (Also read: Man asked to solve 50 questions in 15 minutes for job: 'Even ChatGPT can't…')

A common meeting etiquette of not shaking hands before the interview or offering a weak handshake can also cost you a job. Finally, not asking the right questions to interviewers can also be a way to not get chosen.

‘Hiring solely on vibes’

The Reddit user said that he was surprised by this list, as some of these factors are beyond a candidate's control. "Folks, I respectfully disagree with my cousin’s views. As someone currently navigating the challenges of job recruitment, I find her beliefs to be misguided," he said.

Other users agreed with his take and added that the hiring process should solely be based on the candidate's qualifications.

"How unprofessional do you have to be to justify your hiring decisions based on physical attributes like attractiveness or smiling? At this point, HR is hiring solely on 'vibes' because none of those reasons are related to qualifications," one user said.

"This just confirms my suspicions that hiring is mostly about bias and not exactly about professionalism and skills," opined another user.

"So your cousin is not hiring potentially good employees based on perceptions not related to knowledge, expected performance, or even soft skills?" inquired a third user. (Also read: CEO says his 'most successful hire' had zero experience, no resume. Read post)