Bella Vita founder asked if he uses his own company’s perfumes. His response is viral

A hilarious moment played out on a recent episode of the business reality show Pitch Please, when Bella Vita and CEO Aakash Anand was asked whether he uses his company’s perfumes. Anand hemmed and hawed his way out of a straight answer, much to the amusement of his fellow panelists. Aakash Anand laughed when asked whether he uses Bella Vita perfumes.

Some context on Pitch Please Pitch Please by comedian Rahul Dua is a YouTube-based comedy series where real founders pitch their businesses to a panel of comedians, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs. Unlike the serious, equity-focused Shark Tank India, Pitch Please blends serious business with humour.

(Also read: Shark Tank trolls Indian CEOs: 'They can't afford a Burj Khalifa flat, so you work 70 hours')

On a recent episode of Pitch Please, Bella Vita Perfumes founder Aakash Anand and Sirona Hygiene founder Deep Bajaj appeared alongside comedians Gaurav Gupta and Kaustabh Agarwal. Rahul Dua, the mastermind behind the show, was also part of the panel.

Bella Vita CEO’s admission During the episode that premiered on April 5, a participant pitched her dog food brand to the panel, asking for ₹2 crore as investment.

Pawfect Chefs founder Manika Tandon pitched her brand as a solution to nutrition issues in cats and dogs. Bella Vita founder and CEO Aakash Anand subsequently challenged her to eat three bites of her dog food, to which she immediately agreed.

Hilarity ensued when comedian Gaurav Gupta called out Anand for this challenge, asking him whether he used his own company’s perfumes.

As Tandon popped dog food into her mouth, Gupta interrupted and said, “Sir ek minute, ek minute. Aap Bella Vita lagata ho? (Sir, just a minute please. Do you use Bella Vita?)”

Anand chuckled but did not answer the question. Instead, he repeated a famous ad jingle and said, “Pehle istemal karein, fir vishwas karein (First use, then trust).”

Gupta doubled down. “Lagate ho? Maa kasam, jo kahoge main ye 3 dabbe khaa jaunga agar ye aadmi Bella Vita lagata hai (Do you? I swear I’ll eat three boxes of dog food if this man uses Bella Vita),” the comedian promised as the panel laughed.

Anand took the jibes sportingly, laughing along with the panel as Gupta compared Bella Vita perfumes’ longevity to “kewre ka paani” or essence distilled from fragrant screwpine.