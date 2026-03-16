Bengaluru cafe charges 5% 'gas crisis' fee on lemonade bill amid LPG shortage, internet reacts

However, the receipt also included a 5% “Gas Crisis Charge” amounting to ₹17.01. The bill further showed a 5% discount of ₹17.90. After applying the discount, CGST and SGST of 2.5% each were added along with the gas crisis fee, taking the final total to ₹374.

The bill was shared by an X user, who posted a screenshot of a receipt from Theo Cafe. According to the image, the customer ordered 2 mint lemonades priced at ₹179 each, bringing the subtotal to ₹358.

A cafe bill from Bengaluru has caught the internet's attention after it showed a “Gas Crisis Charge” added to a customer’s order, sparking discussion online about additional restaurant fees.

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Social media reactions The image of the bill quickly caught the attention of social media users, particularly because the additional charge applied to a simple beverage order. Several social media users questioned the rationale behind the fee, pointing out that restaurants already apply multiple taxes and service-related charges on bills.

“First of all who makes lemonade on gas stove and this is illegal according to consumer protection act 2019 , adding extra charges fuel shortage is an Unfair trade practices it is ok if its voluntary in nature but if they say its mandatory they should pay a penalty upto 50000,” one user wrote.

“You have to go and buy lemonade, mint, salt etc. It’s the gas charge for the travels. It’s justified in the present times but voluntary should be better for customers but not the providers,” commented another.

“That's ridiculous and funny at the same time.... Having said that, on what grounds have they come up with this charge in general? Who has approved them to charge such an amount? Under which law?” wrote a third user.

“Cafes in Bengaluru needs an excuse to increase the bill charges,” expressed another.

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LPG crisis in India The post comes amid reports of LPG shortages affecting several parts of India. The shortage has been triggered by disruptions in global gas supplies linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

Eateries across the country have reported disruptions in commercial LPG supplies, which are widely used in kitchens for cooking. Many restaurants have trimmed their menus, suspended certain dishes or switched to alternative fuels in order to continue operations. Long queues have also been reported outside LPG distribution centres in several states, as consumers rushed to secure domestic gas cylinders. In some areas, eateries were temporarily forced to shut operations amid supply disruptions and reports of hoarding.

The shortages have been linked to disruptions in global energy supply routes following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime passage through which a significant share of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas shipments typically pass.