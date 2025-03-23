Bengaluru CEO tests fresh grads with class 5 maths question, raises concerns over Gen Z’s problem-solving skills

A Bengaluru-based CEO has ignited a debate on LinkedIn, questioning whether Gen Z’s proficiency in social media is overshadowing their fundamental problem-solving and financial literacy skills. Ashish Gupta, the CEO in question, took to his LinkedIn profile to share a post titled “Gen Z Knows Reels, But Not Real Math?”, highlighting his concerns over the younger generation’s capabilities beyond digital trends. A CEO’s LinkedIn post sparked debate after he found Gen Z excelling in social media but struggling with a basic maths question.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Class 5 maths stumps graduates

Gupta shared an incident from his recent visit to a college campus to recruit fresh graduates from BBA, BCA, and other streams. While interacting with over 50 students, he posed a simple Class 5-level mathematics question:

"If a car travels the first 60 km at 30 km/h and the next 60 km at 60 km/h, what is its average speed?"

To his surprise, only two students answered correctly, while the rest struggled to solve it.

Gen Z’s strengths and shortcomings

While many students failed the basic maths question, Gupta noted their enthusiasm and expertise in Instagram reels, viral content, and digital marketing strategies.

"This highlights a stark reality—Gen Z is highly skilled in social media but lacks fundamental problem-solving, logical reasoning, and financial literacy. If these trends continue, we may have a generation struggling with personal finance, decision-making, and analytical skills," he wrote.

He concluded his post by urging educators, employers, and mentors to address this skill gap:

"Critical thinking and basic numeracy are non-negotiable life skills. What are your thoughts? How do we ensure a balanced skillset for the next generation?"

Internet reacts to the debate

Gupta’s post has sparked conversations online, with people expressing mixed reactions.

One user remarked, “This is concerning! Schools should focus on real-world problem-solving rather than just theory.”

Another countered, “Knowing maths is great, but let’s not underestimate the power of social media marketing in today’s world.”

A third user added, “Both skills are important! Companies need employees who can think critically and also leverage digital platforms effectively.”

However, some disagreed with Gupta’s take entirely. One person commented, “Not knowing one question doesn’t mean an entire generation lacks intelligence. Let’s not generalise.”