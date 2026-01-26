Bengaluru commuter rants after spending 2-3 hours daily in traffic for work: ‘It’s basically 9-9’
A Bengaluru commuter’s Reddit post went viral after describing how traffic turned a 9-5 job into long hours.
Daily commuting has become even more difficult with the increasing traffic in Bengaluru. Recently, a frustrated Bengaluru office worker shared a powerful rant on Reddit, saying that long traffic hours have turned a normal “9-5” working day into a “9-9” routine.
In the post, the commuter explained that daily office travel takes over two to three hours because of traffic.
“9-5 is essentially 9-9 once you add commute and overtime. Life is supposed to be beyond work while we are just spending our prime walking to offices in herds like sheep,” the post adds.
The commuter also questioned why many companies still insist on full work-from-office (WFO) schedules when hybrid options are possible.
“If ultimately work from office is the norm, why do we carry work back to our homes in the name of productivity?” the post adds.
Reddit reacts:
Reddit users agreed with the commuter and shared similar experiences of long travel hours and tiring office routines.
One of the users commented, “Mine is hybrid, and I still don't like going to the office. Even for 4 km, it takes one hour to reach.”
A second user commented, “9-5 is 8-9 including travel.”
A third user commented, “Sailing in the same boat, bro! I feel you. 30 kms 1 way, 60 kms 2 way, 3 days a week, 9 hours a day, and 4.5 hours on road.”
“WFH gave us work-life balance, WFO gave us traffic-life balance, and neither includes actual life,” another user commented.
