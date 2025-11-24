Bengaluru commuter shares cab driver’s no-nonsense backseat rules: ‘Don’t call me bhaiya’

A Bengaluru commuter has sparked an online discussion after sharing a photograph of a signboard displayed in the backseat of a cab, featuring a set of unusually firm instructions for passengers. The image, posted on Reddit, quickly caught attention and prompted varied reactions from users. A Bengaluru commuter shared a cab signboard listing strict passenger rules.(Reddit/CluelessFounder_)

Signboard with firm rules

Sharing the picture on Reddit, the user wrote that the notice was taped behind the driver’s seat. The signboard listed six clear rules, presented with a tone that many found blunt yet revealing of everyday challenges faced by cab drivers.

The rules read:

"You are not the owner of the cab."

"The person driving the cab is the owner of the cab."

"Speak politely and take respect."

"Close the door slowly."

"Put your Attitude in your pocket. Please don’t show it to us because you are not giving us more money."

"Don't call me bhaiya."

"Don’t say drive fast."

The post was titled: "Found this in my cab yesterday."

Check out the post here:

Reddit reacts to the instructions

The post soon attracted several comments, with users sharing their interpretations of the signboard. One user wrote, "I actually support this rule sheet. Some passengers behave as though they own the vehicle." Another commented, "The line about keeping attitude in your pocket had me laughing. It is harsh but honest."

A different user remarked, "Drivers deal with so much pressure from riders demanding speed and shortcuts. This note is their way of drawing boundaries." Someone else added, "Passengers calling every driver bhaiya can be uncomfortable. I get why he included that."

Another user shared, "Closing the door gently is such a basic courtesy. Amazing how many people still slam it." Meanwhile, one more reaction read, "I have seen similar signs in autos but not this detailed. This driver clearly had enough." Another said, "The honesty is refreshing. Wish more drivers put up such signs so expectations are clear."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)