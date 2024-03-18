Bengaluru doctor shares 4-point mantra to conserve water at home. Viral thread

Amid the ongoing water crisis in Silicon Valley of India, a doctor based in Bengaluru took to X to share ways to conserve water at home. She further claimed that these methods have helped her save ‘approximately 600 litres per day in her family of four’ with ‘zero impact’ on their lifestyle. Residents in Bengaluru filling their water cans from a municipal tap in Bengaluru amid the ongoing water crisis. (AFP)

“Small steps for water conservation at home. Though we have been extremely prudent with water usage earlier as well, there is always scope for improvement. Sharing our household experience,” tweeted Dr Divya Sharma.

Her first step towards water conservation is to avoid overhead showers and opt for a bucket bath instead. She added, “Shower uses ~13 litres per minute while a bucket is 20 litres. A 5 min shower vs bucket bath saves 45 ltr per person. Approximately saving: 180 litres.”

Dr Sharma shared that she has installed aerators on all the taps in her house, which has helped save approximately 360 litres of water. “0-minute dish washing session now consumes ~90 litres versus ~450 litres earlier. This is for small utensils throughout the day. For end-of-day full load - dishwasher is used which is more water efficient than manual washing,” she shared.

She then suggested reusing RO water for mopping and gardening to save approximately 30 litres of water per day.

Dr Sharma then shared the fourth step towards water conservation. “Others: washing machine used once full load is achieved. Car wash has been stopped- every day dusting and alternate day wet cloth cleaning- car still sparkles! Single-push flush use. Asked plumber to audit any pipe leakages. Approximately saving: 30 litres.”

“Thank you, good points! Curious - How is dermatology linked to recommending bucket baths?” asked an individual. To this, Dr Sharma replied, “Short bath ensures less trans epidermal water loss and preserves skin barrier.”

Another suggested, “You can store water used for washing dishes and use it for gardening. Just remove the sink pipe connecting to the drainage and reroute it to the garden.”

“Get the plumber to reduce pressure in all sinks. Also, showers with reduced intensity of not more than 1.5 minutes are better than bucket baths. Do an experiment to figure it out. I did it as I didn’t believe buckets would save water more than my wastage showers,” chimed in a third.