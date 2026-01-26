Bengaluru eatery puts up notice banning long meetings, charges ₹1,000 per extra hour

Bakliwal captioned the post simply, “Saw this notice posted at an eatery in Bengaluru,” but the message struck a chord with thousands online. The post has garnered more than 30,000 views in a short span, drawing a wide range of reactions.

Taking to X, Shobhit Bakliwal posted a photograph of a printed sign stuck to the eatery’s wall. The notice read, “No meetings allowed. Meetings lasting more than 1 hour will be charged at 1000 per hour.”

A Bengaluru man has sparked an online conversation after sharing an image of a notice spotted at a local eatery that appeared fed up with long meetings occupying its tables.

Why eateries are drawing the line In a city known for start ups, remote work and endless coffee conversations, cafes and eateries often double up as informal meeting rooms. For many small business owners, this trend comes at a cost. Tables remain occupied for hours while orders slow down, especially during peak hours. The notice, though blunt, reflected a frustration that many owners quietly share.

Several users echoed this sentiment in the comments. One wrote, “Have seen this in so many eateries and cafes people will sit, chat for hours and not buy any drinks or food. Feel sorry for cafe owners.” Another commented, “You will never see such notices on pubs and bars. There is a lesson here.”

Others reacted with humour and surprise. One user said, “Bengaluru eateries have some of the quirkiest rules and regulations,” while another remarked, “This is next level.” A user also wrote, “Hahaha this made me laugh.”

Some commenters appreciated the honesty of the message. One remarked, “At least they are being honest instead of hinting indirectly,” while another added, “Looks funny but I completely get why they did this.” A different comment read, “Work from cafe culture has gone too far in some places.”

