Bengaluru employee claims Canada-based company fired them without warning, severance

A Bengaluru-based remote worker’s Reddit post has gone viral after they shared that they were abruptly terminated by a Canada-based company with no severance. In the post, the anonymous user alleged that there was no prior communication from the firm and said they were fired via email, just hours after logging off work at 6 pm. While the company cited “poor performance,” the user claimed it was nothing more than “cost-cutting disguised as performance issues.” The Reddit user claimed their termination was “cost-cutting disguised as performance issues.” (Pexels/Representational Image)

“I was terminated from my company on 11th Sept via email at 10 pm citing “poor performance.” I had no warnings, no prior communication, no meetings, just fired suddenly after logging off work at 6 pm,” the user wrote. “I’ve always been a strong performer and feel this is just convenient cost-cutting disguised as ‘performance issues,’” they claimed.

The user also revealed that the company withheld their August salary, which was due on September 7, and ignored repeated attempts to contact HR. “My offer letter clearly states a 2-month notice period if I resign. Shouldn’t the company also pay me 2 months’ severance if they terminate me?” the Redditor questioned.

The employee further alleged that when they requested full and final settlement, including severance pay, the CEO threatened them, saying, “Unless I return the company laptop by 19th Sept, they won’t even process my salary.”

“I’m considering sending a legal notice. What’s my best option to get what I’m entitled to? Feeling really helpless right now,” the user wrote, seeking advice.

How did social media react?

The post has sparked anger online, with many users suggesting that the original poster file a case against the company.

“Definitely people need to demand fair labour practices .. file a case on them,” commented one user.

“Find a lawyer and send a notice. Return the laptop, keep every communication documented,” said another.

However, some suggested that the user should check their “termination clause” and should state the payout part in the legal suit.

“In any case, you can go to the labour commissioner and file the complaint if you have not received any final warning letters or a performance improvement plan initiated as per company policy. Even if they try to raise it now with a back date, they won't have your acknowledgement, which will make it inadmissible,” one user said.

“If terminated on grounds of performance then they are not obliged to pay any severance. However since they are registered in Bangalore, they have to abide by labour laws (depends on size of company). Good luck in whatever you plan to do next,” commented another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)