Bengaluru man compares daily commute to a zombie movie: 'Negotiating the maze'

A Bengaluru man has taken to Reddit to express his frustration with the city's worsening traffic conditions, describing his daily commute as “negotiating a maze”. Bengaluru’s blocked roads and jammed lanes led a Reddit user to vent his frustration.(PTI)

“Felt like a zombie movie”

In his post titled “Riding in Bengaluru is like a maze”, the user recounted a recent ordeal. “The other day I started from my house at 10 am hoping to reach office by 10:30. Took one street which I take daily and it is blocked due to sewage work. Took the second route and that is blocked too due to sewage work. Took the third route and that has traffic piled up for a mile because other routes are blocked,” he wrote.

He added that even by 10:15 am, he had barely moved from his home. “Not just me, but I saw so many two-wheelers confused trying to negotiate the maze. Felt like a zombie movie where everyone is running around like headless chicken,” he described. Eventually, after several failed attempts, he gave up and returned home to attend meetings virtually. “It is sad that our daily tragedy is turning into an experience of negotiating maze,” he concluded.

Internet users share similar woes

The post, shared by a user with the handle @Infinite-Fold-1360, has struck a chord with many, prompting several reactions from fellow users.

One user commented, “Exactly. Riding a bike here is like playing Tetris. You try to fit wherever you can. Ultimate chaos, waste of time, money, mental health.” Another said, “I came to Bengaluru recently and experienced this. It’s pure chaos.”

A third user said, “Use Google Maps. Thank God we have such apps.” A user noted, “I feel your pain, buddy.”

One user remarked, “The pure pleasure of seeing bike riders feel the same pain as us on four wheels.”