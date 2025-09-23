Bengaluru man’s advice to those chasing bigger salaries despite earning 25 LPA or more

A Bengaluru man has reminded people that there is more to life than chasing bigger salaries. In a post shared on the social media platform X, Arpit Verma said that he knew of people earning ₹25 lakh per annum — and maybe double and triple of that number — who were still worried about the next big milestone salary. A Bengaluru man opens up about the race for bigger salaries in corporate. (Representational image)

Verma, a Bengaluru-based user interface designer, grounded his advice in personal experience. He said that in 2020, he was talking to a friend when the conversation veered towards money. Both of them were then earning between ₹12 to 15 LPA, and agreed that their lives would be much better if only they earned ₹25 LPA.

“At that time, we were at around 12-15lpa. 25 sounded a lot. Our managers were earning that much and we visited their flats in Bengaluru, they were living lavishly,” Verma explained.

Then a shift happened

According to Verma, things changed in the post-pandemic world. Everybody’s salaries increased, and the cost of living also went up.

In just five years, his friends easily crossed the ₹25 LPA mark. In fact, they are now earning more than ₹50 lakh per annum. But many of them are still chasing the next big number, he said.

“All of our friends have crossed 25lpa mark way back and are at 2-3x of that easily, BUT, still chasing the NEXT, BIG, MILESTONE LPA,” he said.

His advice to high-earners

Verma ended his post with a word of advice to employees caught in the rat race.

He said that life is about sprinting and relaxing, but some people forget to relax. “Life's funny, beautiful and precious. Sprint & relax. Repeat. But don't forget to, RELAX,” he advised.

The post seems to have struck a chord with hundreds of people.

“It’s great to see the progress, but your point about relaxing is essential. Sustainable success involves periodic breaks and celebrating achievements, not just moving to the next target,” wrote X user Siddhant Garg.

“I just talked to my friend about this. We were 3.6 LPA earning juniors in 2019 and our roommate was earning 12 LPA at that time. That seemed like a big number at that time, but didn't knew we could achieve in 2 years,” another user wrote.

“That’s the trap most fall into → every milestone becomes just another checkpoint. Beyond a point, it’s not about LPA, it’s about peace per annum. Sprint when needed, but know when to pause,” a person added.