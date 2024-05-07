Bengaluru man says he will trespass in Chinnaswamy Stadium during CSK vs RCB IPL match. Internet says ‘not cool’

A man from Bengaluru shared on Instagram that he will be ‘running across’ the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the IPL match on May 18. On that particular day, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns against Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 18 at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (AP)

Ahead of the CSK vs RCB IPL match, Nitin Sequeira even went to the stadium to check the security arrangements and plan his field invasion.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In a now-viral video on Instagram, Sequeira said, “So I found these two stands with no barricades at all. After a lot of calls and networking and all that stuff, I finally got access to one of those stands. Yeah, that’s how it’s gonna happen. One of these two stands, 18th of May, RCB vs CSK. See you there.”

Watch the entire video here:

The video, since being shared on April 15, has accumulated over 7.1 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this viral video here:

“Bro just don’t do it. it’s not as cool as you think it is. you’re disrupting play and that’s kinda disrespectful to everyone watching the game,” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “What’s more stupid than disrupting a whole match for some s****y attention? Announcing it on social media before doing it.”

“Running in like that is so not cool. Disrupting the game just for views. Make some good content man,” expressed a third.

A fourth joined, “I’m going to come watch the match for this to happen.”

“Bro doesn’t know the after effects,” shared a fifth.

A sixth said, “Waiting for that day, also post the video of what happens after that.”

Many in the comments section tagged Bengaluru Police and requested that they take note of it.

IPL 2024: How have RCB and CSK performed so far?

CSK currently holds the third position on the points table after playing 11 matches. Out of these, they secured victories in six matches and suffered defeat in five. Their positive net run rate stands at 0.700, accumulating a total of 12 points. On the other hand, RCB occupies the seventh spot with eight points from 11 matches. They have won only four matches while losing seven. The team's net run rate is negative at 0.049.