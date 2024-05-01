 3 viral Shah Rukh Khan moments from IPL 2024: Hugging Sourav Ganguly, dance lesson to Phil Salt | Trending - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
3 viral Shah Rukh Khan moments from IPL 2024: Hugging Sourav Ganguly, dance lesson to Phil Salt

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 01, 2024 04:36 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders shared several videos featuring Shah Rukh Khan. They were captured after the recent match between the team and Delhi Capitals.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Instagram page is filled with interesting videos featuring their players, top IPL moments and the franchise’s co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan. The team also regularly shares visuals related to the ongoing IPL 2024. In their recent shares, they posted videos of SRK after the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals clash at Eden Gardens. One of the clips they posted also captures the nostalgic reunion between King Khan and the Prince of Kolkata, Sourav Ganguly.

The images of Shah Rukh Khan are taken from BTS videos shared by Kolkata Knight Riders. (Instagram/@kkriders)
The images of Shah Rukh Khan are taken from BTS videos shared by Kolkata Knight Riders. (Instagram/@kkriders)

1. A reunion that won hearts

In this video shared with the caption, “A reunion that made us go teary-eyed”, SRK is seen sneaking up on Sourav Ganguly and hugging him. The former cricketer was KKR’s skipper for the inaugural edition of IPL. He left the franchise in 2010.

2. Teaching dance moves

“Phil ne dance pe chance maar li,” reads the caption of a video by KKR, which shows Shah Rukh Khan teaching a dance move to Phil Salt. This video of a light-hearted moment between the actor and the cricketer will leave you smiling.

3. SRK with son Abram

In another video by KKR, the actor walks around Eden Gardens with his youngest son, Abram. “King Khan basking in the glory of Eden Gardens!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Shah Rukh Khan bought Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2008 when IPL was born. He owns the team along with Juhi Chawla and her husband, Jay Mehta.

The team was in the second position in IPL Points Table 2024 when this article was written. They secured the position after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) moved into third place.

What are your thoughts on these videos of Shah Rukh Khan?

Follow Us On