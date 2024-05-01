Rinku Singh reveals his tattoo’s link with his first IPL auction. Watch viral video

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shared a video of Rinku Singh that has won people's hearts. In the video, the cricketer, during a conversation with Cyrus Broacha, shares how the Indian Premier League (IPL) changed his life. He also revealed the connection between one of his tattoos and his first-ever IPL auctions. The image, taken from a video shared by KKR, shows Rinku Singh pointing at his tattoos. (Instagram/@kkriders)

“Rinku wears his heart on his sleeve, quite literally,” KKR wrote while sharing the video. In the clip, Broacha says, “His (Rinku Singh) first auction has some linkage to a tattoo”. He then looks at Singh and asks him about it. The cricketer explains that the tattoo of a watch with 2:20 showing on it was the exact time when he was selected in his first-ever IPL auction.

Rinku Singh then explains how the ₹80 lakh he received changed his life and helped him pay his family’s debt.

Take a look at Rinku Singh’s video here:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has accumulated more than 5.8 lakh views. The share has further collected close to 22,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Love you, Rinku bhai,” wrote an Instagram user.

“I am addicted to this person - Rinku Singh,” shared another.

“One of the best players ever,” posted a third.

“He is so humble,” joined a fourth.

Rinku Singh didn't make it to the list in the recently announced T20 World Cup squad by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This news came as a shock to the cricketer’s fans, many of whom took to X to share their reactions. A few even wrote, “We have failed you” while expressing themselves.