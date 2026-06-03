Bengaluru man shows road choked with traffic after rain: 'Top talent of the country works here’

A Bengaluru-based finance professional has slammed the city’s infrastructure while showing bumper-to-bumper traffic on an unspecified road. Pranjal Sharma posted visuals on the social media platform X, highlighting how a spell of rain brought Bengaluru to its knees.

Parts of Bengaluru witnessed heavy traffic after rainfall on Tuesday

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His videos show a long line of vehicles packed closely together on a congested road, with little room for movement. Sharma used the scene to question the state of infrastructure in India's technology capital.

‘Even an ambulance won't move’

Sharing the video, Sharma wrote: “In this traffic, even an ambulance won't move. This is where the top talent of the country works. Wow. A single rain makes the city come to its knees. God bless us.”

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{{^usCountry}} Parts of Bengaluru witnessed rain showers on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging in some areas. The rain and waterlogging combined brought traffic to a standstill in several parts of the city, including the Outer Ring Road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parts of Bengaluru witnessed rain showers on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging in some areas. The rain and waterlogging combined brought traffic to a standstill in several parts of the city, including the Outer Ring Road. {{/usCountry}}

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Several stretches of the city's Outer Ring Road, one of Bengaluru's busiest IT corridors, witnessed severe waterlogging and prolonged traffic jams after the rain. Commuters reported being stuck for hours as flooded roads slowed vehicle movement during peak office hours.

Post sparks debate

While sharing the videos of congested roads on X, Sharma noted how Bengaluru is home to the country’s top tech professionals.

His post struck a chord with many social media users, who pointed to Bengaluru's recurring traffic and waterlogging problems during the rainy season.

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Several users said the city's infrastructure has failed to keep pace with its rapid growth, while others argued that traffic congestion has become an unavoidable part of daily life for many residents. Many also claimed that traffic could be blamed on the migrants who have descended upon Bengaluru for jobs.

“The country's top talent has created this problem. You can ask them if they know about the traffic rules they are supposed to follow on the road, which anyone who has given the online test would know about,” wrote X user Rishu Kumar.

(Also read: 'Bengaluru doesn’t belong to locals anymore’: Resident's viral rant sparks migration debate)

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“Bangalore cannot handle so many migrants. Fact. Locals like me will attest to what a beautiful city this was before all the over population started,” another person said.

“You are the traffic! Don't you have IT industries in the north , then why come here hogging our cites and passing the buck,” an anonymous X account questioned.