Bengaluru man turns family screen-time habit into a competitive leaderboard challenge: ‘Winner will choose dinner’

A Bengaluru man has sparked lively conversation online after transforming his family's screen-time routine into a friendly competition. Taking to X, the man named Pankaj wrote: "I turned my family's screen addiction into a competition and now we have a leaderboard. Built a dashboard tracking everyone's screen time. I am leading at 3.1hrs daily avg. Winner gets to decide the dinner plan for the whole week (probably gonna open source and put it on the play store if I get decent interest)."

A family challenge called ‘Tanwar house leaderboard’

Alongside his post, Pankaj also shared the Tanwar House family screen-time leaderboard screenshot. The table shows him at Rank 1 with the lowest screen time, followed by Deepu, Mom and Dad.

Check out the post here:

His post quickly caught attention, pulling in more than 30k views and sparking a wave of amused reactions from social media users who were intrigued by the idea of gamifying screen-time discipline.

Users react with humour and curiosity

As comments poured in, users shared a mix of humour, admiration and genuine curiosity about how the system works. One user commented, “I feel sorry for the TV, please pass our appreciation for its efforts.” Another wrote, “This is a pretty cool idea. Any support for more groups of people to join in? Beta access?” Someone else added, “Bro turned screen addiction into esports. Low key impressed.”

Others joined in with light-hearted jokes about the competitive spirit the challenge could stir up. One user said, “Best idea. I fear I will spend more time looking at the leaderboard then. Just kidding.” Another asked, “How are you fetching each member’s screen time tho?” to which Pankaj responded with a detailed explanation. He wrote: “So I have the app installed in their phone. It takes usage stats manager api to fetch stats and puts in firebase. Right now app is in very early stage. Going forward the plan is like you can create group, invite people and leaderboard will show who is leading. No login no signup. It is a very simple app to be honest. Happy to answer if any questions you have.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)