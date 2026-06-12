Bengaluru man wonders if office cabs are worsening traffic, says firms need smarter commute plans

A Bengaluru man has sparked a discussion on Reddit after questioning whether office cabs, once considered a major workplace benefit, are now adding to the city’s traffic troubles instead of solving them.

A Bengaluru man asked if shared shuttles and WFH could reduce traffic caused by office cabs. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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The post, shared with the title, “I feel like office cabs are becoming a Bangalore traffic problem instead of a solution,” reflected on how corporate transport has changed over the years.

Taking to Reddit, the user wrote, “A few years ago, if your office gave you transport, the dream was obvious: get picked up from your doorstep and dropped at the office. Now, I'm not even sure that's the best option. I was stuck near Kadubeesanahalli the other day, watching what felt like the 500th office cab with one person inside it crawl through traffic, and it got me thinking: are these office cabs really the best option?”

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{{^usCountry}} He further shared that someone he knew, who works with workplace transportation programmes, told him about a company in Whitefield that moved away from focusing only on door-to-door rides. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further shared that someone he knew, who works with workplace transportation programmes, told him about a company in Whitefield that moved away from focusing only on door-to-door rides. {{/usCountry}}

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“Instead, they started pushing people towards common pickup points and metro-connected routes. Apparently, their buses and shuttles went from being less than half full to around 70% occupied, which honestly makes sense. If I'm already taking the metro, I'd rather spend 10 minutes on a shuttle from the station than sit in a cab on ORR, wondering if I'll reach before lunch,” the post read.

The user then asked others what they would prefer if their office gave them a choice between a door-to-door cab, metro plus shuttle, driving themselves, or “permanent WFH because Bangalore has defeated you”.

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Take a look here at the post:

Users react

The post drew several reactions, with many users agreeing that Bengaluru’s traffic situation has made daily commuting increasingly difficult. One user wrote, “Permanent WFH because Bengaluru has defeated everyone.” Another said, “WFH should be made mandatory for days where traffic is expected.”

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Several others pointed out that the issue was not just about transport, but also workplace culture. One user commented, “Not all companies trust employees to actually work from home. Trust is the biggest problem.” Another wrote, “Give me permanent work from home and i won't contribute to the traffic and will humbly go back to and live in my tier 2 city home town.”

A user summed up the problem by saying, “One car, one person is the real reason. Move people not cars.” Another added, “Why can’t they just give permanent WFH. It will solve so many issues.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)