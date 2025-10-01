Bengaluru man's selfie with goat in cab leaves internet in splits: 'Two GOATs in one picture'

In a moment straight out of a comedy skit, a Bengaluru man’s unexpected encounter in a shared cab has left the internet in splits. X user @Basi_cally, who goes by the name Bas, shared a selfie from his ride, only to reveal that he wasn’t the only passenger in the backseat. To his surprise, a goat was quietly sitting behind him, seemingly enjoying the ride. The quirky scene quickly took the internet by storm, garnering thousands of likes.(X/@Basi_cally)

Sharing the hilarious experience on social media, Bas wrote, “I got in a shared cab today and later realised there was a goat behind me…” The tweet was accompanied by a selfie of him inside the cab, with the goat clearly visible in the background.

How did social media react?

The quirky scene quickly took the internet by storm, garnering thousands of likes and sparking a flood of hilarious reactions.

“I laughed so hard at this. Made my day. May your co-passenger get all the grass he wants,” wrote one user. “Ekdum GOAT travel,” quipped another. A third user added, “It was a shared cab because you were sharing it with the goat.”

Some users also poked fun at the X user himself. “Can see two GOATs in this picture,” one person wrote, while another said, “You are more goat than goat behind you.”

Netizens also had fun with wordplay, calling the animal real “GOAT” - Greatest of all time - and making puns about how it might have been the “greatest cab ride of all time”.

Some users even joked that the goat was none other than Virat Kohli or Lionel Messi, drawing parallels with the legendary cricketer and footballer often described as the “greatest” in their games.

“Shame on you for not giving Virat Kohli a front seat,” jokingly wrote one user. “Messi came to India earlier than I thought he would,” quipped another. “Bhai mast hai tera to yaar, sharing cab me hi virat kohli mil gaya kya kismat hai teri,” added one user.