Bengaluru passengers show rare patience as new bus conductor struggles through first trip: ‘Wholesome moment’

A Bengaluru resident has captured the internet’s attention after sharing a heart-warming incident from his daily commute on Reddit. In a post titled “a wholesome bus moment that warmed my heart”, he described how passengers on a BMTC Vajra bus connecting Hebbal to Silk Board showed rare patience and empathy towards a new conductor. A Reddit post from Bengaluru warmed hearts as passengers showed patience and empathy to a nervous new bus conductor.(HT Photo)

The resident wrote, “I boarded a BMTC Vajra bus. The conductor, clearly new to his job, was struggling a little to manage the tickets. The driver was actually very sweet — before the trip began, he was helping him remember all the numbers. What surprised me most was that the passengers patiently waited without a single complaint. Nobody rushed him, nobody got annoyed. It was as if everyone silently agreed to give him the space and time to learn.”

He went on to add that one passenger even reassured the nervous conductor, telling him not to get tensed as more people would join along the route. “It reminded me that kindness does not always come in grand gestures. Sometimes it is in these ordinary moments where people show patience and empathy,” he reflected.

Online reactions to the post

The account quickly drew responses from Reddit users who found the story refreshing amidst frequent complaints about public transport. One person remarked, “A little patience and humbleness costs nothing. So nice to see such incidents around us, much love.” Another added, “So true. Imagine if people were this kind to learning drivers.”

Others pointed out how rare such experiences can be. “It’s so nice to hear this after all the other things we usually read,” one user wrote, while another called it “a new Bengaluru peak moment.” A comment read, “I have lived in other cities and noticed that people are far less supportive towards support staff and drivers.”

