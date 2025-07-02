Bengaluru Reddit helps woman find father after nearly 20 years: ‘My dad cried when he heard my voice’

A woman turned to Reddit in a heartfelt attempt to find her father, whom she hadn’t seen since she was two. What happened next is absolutely heart-melting. The internet did its magic and helped the 25-year-old find her father and his family. A woman's post about her father on the Bengaluru subreddit has gone viral. (Representational image). (Unsplash/liane)

In a Reddit post, the woman shared that she was trying to find her father, who used to work for a travel management company in Bengaluru. “He must be 45 to 50 years old now. He is originally from Kerala, but was working in Bengaluru at that time. My parents separated when I was just 2 years old, and I’ve never had the chance to know him,” she continued.

Reddit helps woman find her father:

She urged Reddit for help, adding that even the smallest bit of information would help her reach her goal. Reddit answered, and how! In an update, she shared that the social media users helped her reunite with her father.

“I finally found my dad and my entire family. Sadly, my grandparents and my dad’s brother are no longer alive. Only one uncle is still around. I spoke to them over a call with the help of my friend who speaks Malayalam, and everyone was so happy to know that I had been searching for them,” she wrote.

In the following lines, she continued to describe how her dad became emotional while speaking with her. “My dad cried when he heard my voice, and I found out that he never remarried. He is currently working in Chennai. And he hasn't been to Kerala from past 4 years. It was such an emotional moment, and I’m incredibly grateful—I got the information through Reddit,” she added.

Take a look at the post:

Social media is overjoyed:

Initially, people extended their support to the woman; later, they were happy knowing that she had reunited with her father. An individual wrote, “Dude! This is such great news!! I was hoping Reddit/the internet would do its magic, and it did. Happy for you. Wholesome.”

Another posted, “Bro, we need a post when you finally meet him.” About 12 hours ago, the woman replied to the remark, informing that she was planning to meet her father next week.

A third added, “Congrats, OP, I am very happy for you.” A fourth joined, “

I remember seeing your post on another subreddit. I'm really glad you found him. I hope you are able to get to know him. Wishing you and your family all the happiness.”