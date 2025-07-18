Bengaluru resident vents frustration over high rent, garbage burning and poor civic sense: ‘I am fed up’

A Bengaluru resident has stirred debate online after sharing a detailed account of life in HSR Layout on Reddit, voicing frustration over rising living costs, construction chaos, and lack of civic responsibility. A Reddit post criticising Bengaluru’s living conditions, especially in HSR Layout, triggered reactions from users.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The post, titled “I am fed up with Bengaluru. Living mostly sucks”, was shared by the user @No_Library_9486 and has since drawn attention for its honest description of the neighbourhood’s deteriorating living conditions.

“I live in HSR, which is damn costly and on top of it, there are constant constructions going on here all the time,” the user wrote. “There are many slum-like establishments here, where constant garbage burning keeps happening. The whole area is unhygienic.”

He went on to express disappointment over the general apathy towards civic issues, stating, “There is utter disregard for air, road, hygiene and basic civic sense in general. People of nearby buildings, the supposedly educated folks, are worse as they keep dumping their garbage on streets from their windows.”

The user further criticised the authorities, writing, “No regulations and no cleanliness maintained. It feels I am constantly breathing smoke, harmful gases, dust and construction material. Don’t even want to mention the construction noise.”

The post concluded on a disheartening note: “I don’t know what can be done. No one is going to listen anyways. It makes me feel sad for the way we live... It’s so sad that even after paying decent tax and house rent, the basic things are missing. I am fed up.”

Check out the post here:

Mixed reactions online

The post sparked responses from fellow Reddit users, some of whom echoed similar sentiments while others offered a more optimistic perspective.

One commenter said, “That’s why I don’t care about living in expensive, happening places. Living in outskirts is okay. ₹7k rent for a 1 BHK, peaceful surroundings, and a beautiful sunrise every day.”

Another added, “Totally agree, dude. I also live far away but luckily no crowd, nothing—just peaceful.”

Some users defended the city, pointing out its varied localities. “Move to a better locality. Not all of Bangalore is like this. I’ve seen so many areas with good roads, greenery, and quality living,” wrote one.

“You deserve a better city,” read another brief response, while one user weighed in saying, “I live in Mysore, and I feel it is way better in these terms.”

Yet another offered advice: “You need to move, brother. There are plenty of places in Bangalore that are totally phenomenal.”