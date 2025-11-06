Bengaluru techie surprises father with car: ‘He drove 2-wheeler his whole life’

A Bengaluru-based software developer recently surprised his father with a car, and made thousands of internet strangers emotional in the process. Satyam Pandey, a 26-year-old BITS-Pilani alumnus, gifted his father a brand-new Tata Punch — a move he described as a small way to repay years of hard work and sacrifice. A Bengaluru-based techie surprised his father with their family's first car, a Tata Punch. (X/@fittwithsatyam)

A father’s sacrifices

Pandey told HT.com over a telephone conversation that his father drove a two-wheeler his whole life — and throughout his life, he sacrificed his own comfort so his three children could study well and afford luxuries that they might otherwise not have been able to.

Pandey explained that his father worked as an assistant in the Civil Court of Patna. As the eldest of three children, he himself was well aware of the family’s financial situation.

“Our childhood was a very typical lower-middle class childhood. We were taught the importance of money,” he said.

Until Pandey was 14, his father worked in Buxar while the family remained in Patna — a distance of 120 km. His father commuted daily by train for work in a district court, often waking before dawn and returning late at night. “Even as children, we understood the value of hard work and financial prudence,” Pandey recalled. “My father ensured we stayed in Patna so our education wouldn’t be compromised.”

A son’s dream

Satyam Pandey grew up watching his father’s struggles, and he knew early on that he wanted to support his family.

After graduating from BITS-Pilani, he now works as a software developer at an investment bank and runs a fitness business as a side hustle. While paying off his own education loan, he also supports his younger sister, who is pursuing an MBBS degree.

At the same time, he dreamt of buying a car for his father out of concern for his safety.

“I had this thing in my head that in India, the bikers are often at the mercy of others. You can do 10 or 10 things correctly and follow all regulations and wear a helmet, but still someone else on a four-wheeler can hurt you. You can be careful and not drive recklessly, but you will be the one who pays the price for someone else’s recklessness. And this scared me a lot,” Pandey told HT.com, adding that his fear grew after his father had a few minor accidents while riding his motorcycle.

Buying a Tata Punch

The choice of a Tata Punch was deliberate. “Safety was my primary concern. It had to be comfortable for five adults, and fit within a budget that made sense for me,” he explained. Half of the car’s cost was financed through a bank loan, and the rest was saved from his earnings in Bengaluru.

Pandey shared a video of the moment he surprised his father with the brand new car on the social media platform X.

An emotional moment

“He was overwhelmed and broke down. It was a very emotional moment for both of us,” he said.

The moment was made all the more special by the fact that his father had no idea he would be getting a car. Over the years, the family had had many discussions about buying one — but budget constraints always forced them to drop the plan.

Before he surprised his father with the car, Pandey took to X to write: “My father has only driven a two-wheeler all his life. His current Hero Honda Splendor is 14 years old and is barely usable. All his life (and even now), he sacrificed his comfort to save a few more bucks for us and give us a better life. Well, that changes tomorrow. He doesn’t know this yet but I am bringing our first family car home tomorrow.”

His post, and the subsequent video of his father’s reaction, has struck a chord with the internet.