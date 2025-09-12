Bengaluru tenant alleges landlord scam as two-member household hit with 15,800 water bill

A Bengaluru resident has triggered widespread online discussion after alleging that their landlord was imposing exorbitant water charges every month. In a Reddit post titled “My landlord is charging me extremely high BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) water bills every month”, the user shared a copy of their bill which amounted to nearly ₹15,800 for 165,000 litres of water. A Bengaluru tenant alleged his landlord charged ₹ 15.8k monthly for water, sparking outrage online over inflated bills for just two residents.

The resident pointed out that the accommodation was shared by only two people who spent most of their time at work, making the charges appear unjustified. “We usually get a water bill of around 10k each month. We are just two people living here, who spend most of the time in office. I’ve tried fighting him for this, but he gives me stupid excuses all the time. We don’t even have running water for a day or two every fortnight. What should I do in this situation?” the user wrote in the r/bangalore subreddit.

The post has since gained more than 400 upvotes and triggered a flood of reactions from fellow users.

Users question bill’s authenticity

Several Redditors expressed disbelief at the figures. One user commented that “this bill is impossible, either there is air flowing into the meter continuously or something is really wrong with the meter reading person. Max bill for two people should not even cross 300.” Another added that “even four-member families don’t get such huge bills. Something is wrong. Talk to your neighbours or people next door to see how much their water bills are coming to.”

A different user voiced frustration, asking, “why are you even continuing to live there?” Others described the situation as “hooliganism” and warned that “water bill max you should get 600 to 1000. For two people. You are getting straight up scammed. Why were you even paying 10k till now?”

Some Redditors drew comparisons with their own consumption to highlight the alleged overcharging. “165KL consumption? I have a family of 3 adults, 1 toddler, a large garden, 5 bedrooms and we use a ton of water and even then we only use like 15 to 20KL,” one user noted. Another suggested a more drastic step: “Find another place. If you have lots of time on your hands, go to a lawyer and get a case filed.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)