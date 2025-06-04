Bengaluru turns into one big party after RCB’s long-awaited IPL win. Watch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans did not hold back as the team lifted the IPL trophy after 18 long years. In Bengaluru, fireworks lit up the skies and the roads turned into one big party as RCB fans came out in full force to celebrate the win against Punjab Kings. Bengaluru lights up to celebrate RCB's IPL win.

It was a celebration 18 years in the making, marking the franchise’s maiden IPL victory since the league’s inception. One could have been forgiven for mistaking the night of June 3 to be Diwali, the way fireworks lit up the sky in Bengaluru after RCB trounced Punjab Kings in the final.

Bengaluru celebrates RCB victory

One stunning video shows how the city of Bengaluru transformed into an oasis of light on June 3. The drone footage shows firecrackers going off at every few steps and every house lit up to celebrate the IPL win.

Another shows traffic brought to a standstill as RCB fans descended upon the streets in droves. The fans were seen dancing and cheering joyously.

HSR Layout in Bengaluru turned into one big party - visuals show the streets choc-a-bloc full of people, some waving flags, many dancing. Cars came to a halt as pedestrians blocked the roads with their celebrations.

Virat Kohli’s moment of glory

RCB fans were ecstatic not just for the win but also because it marked a momentous occasion for Virat Kohli, who has been with the team since its inception in 2008.

Cricket's biggest star, known as “King Kohli” by his 300 million-plus followers, had to wait 18 seasons to clinch the title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

As RCB finally clinched their first IPL title after 17 years, defeating PBKS by six runs in a thrilling final in Ahmedabad, Kohli slumped to his knees and cried.

I've given this team my youth, prime and experience. I've tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have,” he said. “To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled.”