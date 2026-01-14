Bengaluru vs New York: Woman explains how Google office culture feels different yet familiar

A woman working at Google’s Bengaluru office has sparked an online conversation after sharing her observations from a visit to the company’s New York City workspace. Through a short Instagram reel, she compared how work culture differs between the Indian and US offices. A woman at Google highlighted how Bengaluru felt more collaborative while New York was more individual focused. (Instagram/Diksha Aggarwal)

Inside a cross continent comparison Taking to Instagram, Diksha Aggarwal shared a video offering glimpses of her visit to Google’s New York office. In the clip, she is heard reflecting on how workplace culture in India and the United States varies in everyday ways. “Culture of Indian Google office and New York Google office culture is not same,” she says, setting the tone for her comparison.

According to Aggarwal, the Bengaluru office feels more energetic and collaborative, with teams frequently engaging and exchanging ideas. By contrast, she describes the New York office as more individually focused, where employees tend to work independently while remaining equally productive.

One of the differences that stood out to her was office policy. Aggarwal notes that alcohol is permitted within the New York office, while this is not the case in India.

“But one thing remains same. Freedom to think big,” she says in the video, adding that whether it is Bengaluru or New York, ideas are taken seriously. She explains that this shared value is what makes the company feel familiar across locations. “That is why Google is different in every city but feels like Google only,” she remarks.

Watch the clip here: