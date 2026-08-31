Bengaluru woman claims live caterpillar in Paris Panini food, founder responds

A Bengaluru woman’s post about allegedly finding a live caterpillar in her food from Paris Panini has gone viral on X, sparking a debate over food hygiene. She shared a photo of the food along with a video showing what appeared to be a live caterpillar.

Bengaluru woman shares alleged caterpillar video. (X/@AnweshaMajhi_)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post left several users shocked, with some saying they had ordered from the cafe before. The founder of Paris Panini has also responded to the complaint.

Bengaluru woman raises hygiene concern

The post was shared by X user Anwesha Majhi. In the caption, she wrote, “What is wrong with hygiene these days? It makes me so sad. Cafes are popping up everywhere, but the cleanliness and hygiene are zero out of ten! I even got a live caterpillar in my food today from Paris Panini! This was the last day at @parispanini @NGrossemy23925. Saddest part is I loved their food.”

(Also Read: Daughter takes mother to movie theatre for the first time with her own earnings: ‘This is priceless’)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Take a look: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Take a look: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Paris Panini founder responds

Responding to the post, Nicolas Grossemy, the founder of Paris Panini, apologised to Majhi and said the incident was "completely unacceptable" and below the standards the brand aims to maintain.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Hi @AnweshaMajhi_, Nicolas here, founder of Paris Panini. I’m extremely sorry you had to experience this. What you received is completely unacceptable and falls far below the standards we set for ourselves," he wrote.

He said that the incident was difficult to see because building a brand that customers can trust had been an important part of his efforts.

"We have strict processes in place across our kitchens specifically to prevent something like this from happening. I need to understand exactly where this order came from and what went wrong," he said.

The founder also said he did not want to make assumptions without having all the details and asked Majhi to share her order information privately.

"Could you please DM me your order details? I’ll look into this personally, trace where the process failed, and make sure the necessary corrective action is taken," he added.

Paris Panini customers react

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post also prompted a series of reactions from other users, many of whom said they had previously ordered from Paris Panini.

"You’re kidding. I used to order from them too. I definitely did NOT need to see this," one person wrote.

Another commented, "This is one way to make sure I never look at a salad the same way again."

Some users responded with humour, calling the alleged caterpillar "an additional topping" and "extra protein."

Others expressed disappointment, with one writing, "I used to order sandwiches from this place, did not see this coming."

(Also Read: Techie lands in Bengaluru from US via Amsterdam, calls out Delta, KLM over missing bag)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another said, "Just kept ordering sandwiches thinking their cleanliness was top-notch."

The founder has said he will investigate the complaint and take corrective action based on what he finds.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)