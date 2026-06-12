Bengaluru woman leaves 10.5 LPA office job for 8.5 LPA WFH role, explains why

A Bengaluru professional decided to leave a ₹10.5 lakh per annum office job and accept a fully remote role paying ₹8.5 lakh per annum after calculating the time, money and energy she was spending on her daily commute. While the switch involved a noticeable salary cut on paper, she says the flexibility of working from home has improved her quality of life and helped her save more consistently.

A Bengaluru woman chose an ₹8.5 LPA remote job over a ₹10.5 LPA office role after factoring in commute costs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Bengaluru man reveals 7 habits that helped him reduce expenses without compromising lifestyle)

Shikha Priyadarshani, 24, is originally from Patna, Bihar, and has been living in Bengaluru with her siblings since 2022. Speaking to HT.com, she said the city has become her second home, both professionally and personally.

A BBA graduate from Patna University, Priyadarshani has over four years of professional experience. She currently works as an Implementation Advisor at a US-based SaaS company. Her decision to change jobs was not driven by dissatisfaction with her previous role. Instead, it followed a major change in her former employer’s work policy.

Bengaluru traffic changed the calculation

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Priyadarshani previously worked as a Customer Success Manager for nearly two years. When she joined the organisation, her role was largely remote, apart from monthly meetings with clients. She enjoyed meeting customers in person and valued the opportunity to build professional relationships while retaining flexibility in her daily routine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyadarshani previously worked as a Customer Success Manager for nearly two years. When she joined the organisation, her role was largely remote, apart from monthly meetings with clients. She enjoyed meeting customers in person and valued the opportunity to build professional relationships while retaining flexibility in her daily routine. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

(Also read: Bengaluru woman swaps WFH for HSR cafe after unproductive day: ‘Some days it just doesn’t work’)

However, the arrangement changed in late 2025 when the company opened an office in Bengaluru and introduced a five-day work-from-office policy. Employees were required to be present from 10 am to 7 pm.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Her workplace was around 15 kilometres from her residence, resulting in nearly 30 kilometres of travel every day. Depending on traffic conditions, she spent between one and two hours commuting daily. On days when she had meetings at client offices, the travel time could be even longer.

“The biggest challenge was not the work itself but the time and energy spent managing the commute. Travelling during peak Bengaluru traffic, booking rides daily, and dealing with surge pricing during rain all while ensuring I reached the office on time added an extra layer of stress to the workday,” Priyadarshani said.

As she did not own a personal vehicle, she relied on ride-hailing apps for her daily commute. She estimated that transportation alone cost her around ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 every month. Office days also led to additional spending on food, with a typical lunch costing between ₹200 and ₹250.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Since I left home early and returned late, I often depended on ordering food instead of carrying meals from home. I realised that a significant portion of my energy was being spent on commuting rather than on productive work, personal development or activities that mattered to me outside of work,” she added.

A Bengaluru woman took a pay cut for a WFH role and said she saved time, money and energy by avoiding daily travel.

Lower salary but a smaller financial gap

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Priyadarshani said leaving a ₹10.5 LPA role for an ₹8.5 LPA opportunity was not an easy decision, particularly because she manages her personal expenses and financial commitments independently in Bengaluru.

During her job search, she interviewed with several companies and even received higher-paying offers. However, most of those opportunities required full-time office attendance. She also discussed the possibility of a hybrid arrangement with her previous employer, but the option was not available.

“Yes, it was definitely a difficult decision. As someone living independently in Bengaluru, I am responsible for managing all my personal expenses and financial commitments. Naturally, taking a salary cut was not something I considered lightly,” she said.

Before making the final decision, she evaluated factors beyond compensation, including commuting costs, mental and physical well-being, flexibility, career growth and the amount of productive time she could regain through remote work.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Priyadarshani also discussed the decision with her parents, Dhananjay Kumar and Sunita Devi. She said her family believed that health and well-being should take priority. As she is also involved in content creation and freelance work, they felt a remote job would help her maintain a more balanced lifestyle.

“Yes, working from home has significantly reduced my monthly expenses. The biggest saving has come from daily commuting costs. Earlier, I spent a considerable amount on transportation, especially since I relied on ride-hailing apps for my daily commute. Overall, I estimate that I save around ₹12,000– ₹15,000 per month by working remotely,” she said.

Her rent has remained largely unchanged because she continues to live in Bengaluru due to her content creation and freelance commitments. However, the reduction in travel and food expenses has narrowed the actual financial difference between the two jobs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Remote work offers greater control over her routine

Priyadarshani has been working remotely for around six months. Since her current employer is based in the US, she works from 6.30 pm to 3.30 am. Despite the unusual hours, she said the absence of a daily commute has given her greater control over her routine.

“One of the biggest changes has been having greater control over my day. During daytime hours, I focus on career development, learning new skills, content creation and other personal projects. Since I no longer spend hours commuting, I start my workday with more energy and can use my time much more productively,” she said.

Her current role still involves working with customers and helping them get value from a technology platform. However, she said it has also given her deeper exposure to SaaS implementation, automation and AI-driven workflows. According to Priyadarshani, the position has expanded her technical understanding as well as her strategic approach to customer success.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read:₹1 lakh debates moving back home as WFH rules ease"> ‘What exactly am I paying rent for?’: Bengaluru techie earning ₹1 lakh debates moving back home as WFH rules ease)

The flexibility has also allowed her to focus on additional income-generating activities, including freelance projects and content creation. She can occasionally work from her hometown without taking leave, allowing her to spend extended periods with her parents while continuing to fulfil her professional responsibilities.

A Bengaluru woman quit a higher-paying office job for a remote role and said the salary gap felt smaller after savings.

Office life still has its advantages

Priyadarshani acknowledged that remote work comes with its own set of challenges. Maintaining a dedicated workspace, following a structured routine and staying focussed can sometimes require additional effort. She said support from her family has helped her remain productive despite working late hours.

She also misses certain aspects of office life, particularly spontaneous conversations with colleagues and in-person networking opportunities. However, she believes remote work is better suited to her priorities at this stage of her career.

“The biggest improvement has been the reduction in daily stress. I no longer have to worry about Bengaluru traffic, booking rides, surge pricing during peak hours or rushing to reach the office on time. I feel more in control of my schedule, and the energy I previously spent on commuting can now be invested in work, health and personal interests,” she said.

Salary is not the only measure of a good job

Looking back, Priyadarshani said she believes leaving the higher-paying office job was the right decision for her, even though she occasionally wonders how things might have turned out had she accepted one of the higher-paying office-based opportunities.

For professionals facing a similar dilemma, she said it was important to consider the complete picture, including health, commute, work-life balance, career growth, flexibility and overall happiness, rather than focusing only on the annual salary package.

“The highest-paying option is not always the one that creates the best quality of life,” she said.