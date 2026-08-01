Bengaluru woman says doing nothing on a day off is not a waste: ‘You need it when mentally exhausted’

For many working professionals, taking a day off often comes with the pressure to make it “productive”. From completing pending household chores to meeting friends or stepping out for a short trip, people frequently feel the need to plan every hour of their leave. However, a Bengaluru woman has argued that spending an entire day in bed and doing absolutely nothing should not be considered a waste.

A Bengaluru woman urged tired professionals to spend their leave resting without feeling guilty. (Instagram/tanyatoldya_)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: ‘A day off isn’t really a day off in Canada’: Indian woman shares how life changed after moving from India)

In a video shared on Instagram, Tanya Arora spoke about the importance of allowing the mind and body to rest, particularly when someone is mentally exhausted.

‘Take a day off just to stare at the ceiling’

In the clip, Arora questioned the belief that a leave is wasted when it is not filled with activities or plans.

(Also read: Man fired over video call on first day of Hawaii vacation: ‘It couldn’t have waited?’)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Taking a leave, lying in bed, and doing nothing at all is such a waste of a day off. If you think like that, you should rethink it. Bro, if you are mentally exhausted, you should specifically take a day off just to stare at the ceiling and do nothing. And the next day, when someone asks you in the office, ‘So, what did you do on your leave?’, just look them dead in the eye and say, ‘Nothing,’” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Taking a leave, lying in bed, and doing nothing at all is such a waste of a day off. If you think like that, you should rethink it. Bro, if you are mentally exhausted, you should specifically take a day off just to stare at the ceiling and do nothing. And the next day, when someone asks you in the office, ‘So, what did you do on your leave?’, just look them dead in the eye and say, ‘Nothing,’” she said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Watch the clip here:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Her message highlights how rest does not always need to involve travel, entertainment or completing a long list of tasks. Sometimes, simply sleeping, staying in bed or disconnecting from daily responsibilities can help people recover from mental and physical exhaustion.

The video may resonate particularly with employees who spend their working weeks dealing with deadlines, meetings, long commutes and constant digital communication. Even on weekends or holidays, many feel guilty when they are not doing something that appears meaningful or productive.

Social media users relate to the message

The post received several reactions from users who agreed that a quiet day spent resting can be valuable.

(Also read: Google techie calls out viral 'day in the life' videos, says 'Perks are real, but so is the workload')

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One user wrote, “Agreed. Sometimes, all you need is a day off just to sleep.” Another echoed the sentiment and commented, “This is very true. Nothing beats a day off spent catching up on sleep.”

Some users joked that a single day would not be enough to recover from their exhaustion. “I need at least a month’s leave,” one person wrote. Another added, “Honestly, I need at least a month off just to rest.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)