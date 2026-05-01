Bengaluru woman shares colleague’s meme-filled farewell email, internet calls it ‘peak corporate humour’

A Bengaluru woman has amused social media users after sharing how her colleague chose memes over a traditional farewell email on his last day at work. Taking to Instagram, Bhavisha Bhatia posted a video describing the unusual farewell note, which left her and her team in splits. A Bengaluru woman shared a hilarious office farewell email that used memes instead of words. (Instagram/bhavisha.mp4)

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In the video, Bhatia said, “Today was my colleague's last day at the company and this is what he wrote in his farewell mail. Brother, the guy literally sent memes instead of words. See, 'Brace yourself, a farewell email is coming.' 'Well, I'm not usually one for speeches so memes.' 'Last day of work. Spends four hours googling goodbye memes to send in farewell email.' 'This is all it was, whatever it was.' 'Okay brother, I'm leaving now. Remember me in your prayers.'”

The farewell email stood out because it replaced the usual emotional goodbye note with a string of memes, making the moment both hilarious and memorable for the team.

Team replies with memes Bhatia said she was initially shocked by the email and took a moment to understand whether her colleague had actually sent such a farewell message.

“I couldn't process for two minutes if this was real, that he actually sent it. Then the whole team started replying. What I did was, since he sent a meme, I also sent a meme in reply. So I sent him this because I know how much guts it must have taken to send a farewell mail in memes instead of words,” she said.

She further shared that other team members also joined in with funny responses. “One teammate wrote, 'Brother, do write letters and stuff.' One person even wrote, 'Go Simran, go!' Oh God, I couldn't stop laughing seeing this. There were some other colleagues who replied to him in text. But there was one guy who removed the manager from CC and sent this meme in 'reply all': 'Hey, you guys also come with me!'”

Watch the clip here: