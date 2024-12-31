Bengaluru woman shares memories of her boarding school, internet links it to Taare Zameen Par

A Bengaluru woman’s heartfelt reminiscence of her boarding school has gone viral on social media, sparking a wave of nostalgia and a surprising Bollywood connection. Aditi Srivastava, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), shared cherished photographs of New Era High School in Panchgani, Maharashtra, a place she lovingly described as her “second home.” Bengaluru woman’s boarding school post revealed it was Taare Zameen Par’s iconic filming location.(X/@aditiso)

Reflecting on her childhood, Aditi wrote: “When I first heard that I had to go to boarding school in 1st std, I was so so scared. But after passing 10th, the only scary thing was the thought of leaving this place behind. These were the best years of my life. I can't wait to retire and become a teacher here.”

Check out the post here:

A Bollywood connection uncovered

As the post gained traction, keen-eyed social media users recognised the familiar surroundings. Comments began flooding in, pointing out that New Era High School was the filming location for the iconic 2007 Bollywood movie Taare Zameen Par.

The film, starring Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary, portrayed the transformative journey of Ishaan Awasthi, a dyslexic child who found hope and solace in his art teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh. The boarding school sequences, central to the movie’s plot, were filmed at the same institution Aditi fondly reminisced about.

Confirming the revelation, Aditi replied to a user, saying, “Yess, we were in 3rd standard when they shot the movie here.”

Social media reacts with emotion

The post struck a chord with netizens, evoking a mix of nostalgia and admiration.

One user commented, “What a beautiful connection! Imagine studying in such an iconic place.”

Another wrote, “This must bring back such amazing memories! Taare Zameen Par was a masterpiece.”

A third user added, “Wow! The school is not just your second home but also a part of cinema history.”

Others marvelled at the scenic beauty of Panchgani, with one saying, “No wonder filmmakers chose this spot—what a stunning location!”