Bengaluru woman's 15-point pitch for new flatmate is viral: 'Cooler than your ex'

A Bengaluru woman's search for a flatmate turned into a 15-point mega pitch in a peak Bengaluru startup fashion. In a series of posts on X, Nimisha Chanda, who lives in a fully furnished 3BHK flat in HSR Layout, wrote 15 reasons why someone should join her and her current flatmate, Agrima. In a series of posts on X, Nimisha Chanda wrote 15 reasons why someone should join her and her current flatmate, Agrima.(Representational)

“Join us in our 3BHK in HSR (near 27th main road), I promise we are cooler than your ex. We have been looking for a female flatmate who wants to join our fully furnished, 3BHK flat in HSR, for the last 1 month, but we haven't found any yet,” she said, listed the reason why the duo made for perfect roommates.

"Both of us come from marketing, so you’ll never run out of startup gossip, creative ideas, and unsolicited aesthetic advice. Free brainstorming sessions and resources are included," she wrote, adding that the house would be judgment-free even "if the chair is your wardrobe."

Apart from this she said they two listen to all playlists from hip-hop, ghazals, and EDM and have tons of books which they are happy to lend.

"We often cook together, go out, have fun and yap. So, a free subscription comes if you decide to join us.

Agrima knows all my stories, and I know all her friends. We don't have parties at our place very often, but if any of us decide to host it, we all have fun together (even if you don't drink like me)," she said.

The two women also offered daily "yap" sessions. "Bonus if we can sit over the kitchen slab, talk about life, work, crushes, and enjoy together. No judgments at all," the post read.

"Need clothes or earrings for a night out? Go ahead, borrow away! We won't mind. We go for walks, satisfy our late-night dessert cravings, crib about life and our bosses, go for dinners or brunches, and short momo and vada pav dates. I cook well and will be happy to feed you with home-cooked rajma chawal even at 3AM if you are hungry," she added.

Viral post wins hearts

The women also said they like to keep the house tidy. "Basic hygiene, not military cleanliness. We ‘don't invite cockroaches to the party," she said.

If you love cats, you will be on top of the list because "Agrima loves them,” Nimisha said.

The post quickly went viral for its spontaneity and humorous pitch and many users expressed their desire to be Nimisha and Agrima's roommate. "I've only seen such well documented posts with clearly pointed out benefits in product hunt launches," wrote on user.

"This is one of the best pitch for flatmate I have seen," said another user.

