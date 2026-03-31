'Best I’ve ever experienced!': Kevin Pietersen praises Mumbai's air quality, hits back at 'paid post' claims

Taking to X, Pietersen wrote, “The air quality in Mumbai is so good. It’s the best I’ve ever experienced! Congrats to the leadership for putting in place the necessary measures to achieve this outstanding air quality.”

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has sparked a discussion online after describing Mumbai’s air quality as “the best I’ve ever experienced” after the city recorded a sharp drop in its Air Quality Index (AQI).

How did social media react? His remarks quickly drew mixed responses, with several users questioning both the claim and the reasoning behind it.

“Is this sarcasm? I love Mumbai but there needs to be a lot of improvement in AQI,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “It’s not because of leadership, it’s because of the western disturbance and sea breeze that’s keeping the AQI low. Thank nature.”

“Are you being sarcastic Kevin ? Quality of air in Mumbai is dependent on wind, rain & temperature. Construction & vehicular pollution are the root cause. They get nullified by benign weather conditions. Government has a role to build mass transportation but thats a long drawn process,” commented a third user.

“your kidding right... i can literally see the smog from my balcony your probably just in a different part of the city than me lol,” wrote another, while one user wrote, “I am a Mumbaikar and I don't know what the heck you are talking about? BEST you have experienced? London's AQI is 150??? Mumbai's AQI is 50ish 2day but on an avg is 90-100. Granted Mumbai is much better than Delhi and other polluted cities, but to call it the best AQI?”

Several users also accused Pietersen of being paid to post favourable remarks about the city.