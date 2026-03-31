'Best I’ve ever experienced!': Kevin Pietersen praises Mumbai's air quality, hits back at 'paid post' claims
Kevin Pietersen praised Mumbai's AQI, triggering mixed reactions. several users questioned both the claim and the reasoning behind it.
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has sparked a discussion online after describing Mumbai’s air quality as “the best I’ve ever experienced” after the city recorded a sharp drop in its Air Quality Index (AQI).
Taking to X, Pietersen wrote, “The air quality in Mumbai is so good. It’s the best I’ve ever experienced! Congrats to the leadership for putting in place the necessary measures to achieve this outstanding air quality.”
How did social media react?
His remarks quickly drew mixed responses, with several users questioning both the claim and the reasoning behind it.
“Is this sarcasm? I love Mumbai but there needs to be a lot of improvement in AQI,” one user wrote.
Another commented, “It’s not because of leadership, it’s because of the western disturbance and sea breeze that’s keeping the AQI low. Thank nature.”
“Are you being sarcastic Kevin ? Quality of air in Mumbai is dependent on wind, rain & temperature. Construction & vehicular pollution are the root cause. They get nullified by benign weather conditions. Government has a role to build mass transportation but thats a long drawn process,” commented a third user.
“your kidding right... i can literally see the smog from my balcony your probably just in a different part of the city than me lol,” wrote another, while one user wrote, “I am a Mumbaikar and I don't know what the heck you are talking about? BEST you have experienced? London's AQI is 150??? Mumbai's AQI is 50ish 2day but on an avg is 90-100. Granted Mumbai is much better than Delhi and other polluted cities, but to call it the best AQI?”
Several users also accused Pietersen of being paid to post favourable remarks about the city.
Pietersen hits back
Responding strongly, Pietersen dismissed the allegations. “You think I get paid to post about air quality? Are you f***g mad?! When I notice something and it really stands out and it means something to me, I’ll tweet it! Plus — that number is incorrect. It’s around 40 today which is fantastic!” he wrote.
Notably, his post comes at a time when parts of Mumbai recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) levels as low as 21, placing the city in the “good” category. AQI readings between 0 and 50 are considered “good” and indicate minimal impact on health. In recent years, Mumbai has largely oscillated between “moderate” and “poor” air quality due to vehicular emissions, construction activity and seasonal factors.
Amid the criticism, some users supported Pietersen’s remarks and welcomed the improvement.
“It’s genuinely refreshing to hear something positive about air quality in Mumbai for a change. Cleaner air doesn’t happen by accident credit where it’s due if sustained efforts and policy measures are showing real impact,” one user wrote.
Another added, “Absolutely It's amazing to see such clean air in Mumbai. Kudos to the leadership and everyone involved in making this possible.”
“Spot on, KP! The difference is absolutely massive. It’s world-class to see a major hub like Mumbai hitting these levels. Massive credit to the leadership for the vision and the execution—making the city's health a priority is a huge win for everyone. Quality air, quality life!” read another comment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More