‘Better love life than me’: Video of floating traffic cones amuses people

Have you ever come across random images or videos that leave you with lots of feelings? This video showing three traffic cones floating around perfectly fits that category. Shared on Instagram, the video has prompted people to take a keen interest in the ‘love story’ of the cones. The video of the cones has left people laughing. (Instagram/@dorimedoge.mp4)

“Beautifully portrayed unbearable pain. Cinematic masterpiece,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show two cones rotating together, as if performing a dance as a couple. However, the scene changes when a third cone comes in floating and knocks out another cone to take its place. Accompanied by the background score, the video is absolutely amusing to watch.

Take a look at the video of the cones:

‘What a love story!’ Did you mutter something like this under your breath? Well, several netizens too thought that the scene involving the cones is no less than any romantic video. Some even jokingly added that the cones have a better love story than them.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the cones:

“This is it, traffic cones have a better love life than me,” posted an Instagram user. “3rd cone actually stole the other’s dance partner,” joked another. “This is not a love triangle... this is a love cone,” joined a third. “Why am I lowkey envisioning a ball scene with this and all types of backstory and lore,” added a fourth. “When traffic cones get more romance than you do,” shared a fifth. “They can even dance better than me,” wrote a sixth.

The video was posted on May 20. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 3.7 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing.