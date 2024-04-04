Beverly Hills or Bengaluru? Video of supercars parked in gated society goes viral

How many supercars have you seen in one place? One or maybe two? Well, a video of multiple supercars lined up in a gated community has gone viral on social media. Shared on Instagram, the video shows supercars parked in front of the houses. It also shows luxury cars and two-wheelers. The image shows supercars parked inside a posh colony in Bengaluru. (X/@supercarsclub_india)

The video was originally shared on Instagram by Bengaluru-based interior designer Shubham Gayakwad. It went viral after it was reshared on the Instagram page, which shares pictures and videos of supercars in India, with the caption: “Just Bangalore things!”

According to the text on the video, the video is from Bengaluru. It reads, “POV: You drive through a colony in Bengaluru.”

The video was shared on March 24 on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 4.7 million views and the numbers are still increasing. In addition to this, many even liked the video and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“I have lived in Bangalore all my life and have never seen this street. Where exactly?” expressed an individual.

Another added, “I guess it’s Palm Meadows, Whitefield, Bangalore.”

“I only saw Lord Splendor, nothing else!” shared a third.

A fourth joined, “I wasn’t believing it’s India until I saw the Splendor.”

“Beverly Hills, CA vibes they are!” expressed a fifth.

“I wouldn’t have believed it was India if there hadn’t been the Splendor in the video,” chimed in a sixth.