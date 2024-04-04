 Beverly Hills or Bengaluru? Video of supercars parked in gated society goes viral | Trending - Hindustan Times
Beverly Hills or Bengaluru? Video of supercars parked in gated society goes viral

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 04, 2024 12:39 PM IST

The video of the supercars parked in a gated community was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Just Bangalore things!”

How many supercars have you seen in one place? One or maybe two? Well, a video of multiple supercars lined up in a gated community has gone viral on social media. Shared on Instagram, the video shows supercars parked in front of the houses. It also shows luxury cars and two-wheelers.

The image shows supercars parked inside a posh colony in Bengaluru. (X/@supercarsclub_india)
The video was originally shared on Instagram by Bengaluru-based interior designer Shubham Gayakwad. It went viral after it was reshared on the Instagram page, which shares pictures and videos of supercars in India, with the caption: “Just Bangalore things!”

According to the text on the video, the video is from Bengaluru. It reads, “POV: You drive through a colony in Bengaluru.”

Watch supercars parked in a gated society in Bengaluru here:

The video was shared on March 24 on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 4.7 million views and the numbers are still increasing. In addition to this, many even liked the video and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out how people reacted to the viral video:

“I have lived in Bangalore all my life and have never seen this street. Where exactly?” expressed an individual.

Another added, “I guess it’s Palm Meadows, Whitefield, Bangalore.”

“I only saw Lord Splendor, nothing else!” shared a third.

A fourth joined, “I wasn’t believing it’s India until I saw the Splendor.”

“Beverly Hills, CA vibes they are!” expressed a fifth.

“I wouldn’t have believed it was India if there hadn’t been the Splendor in the video,” chimed in a sixth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

