Peak Bengaluru: Man’s first message to his match on dating app goes viral. Internet says ‘he just wants to rant’

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 01, 2024 11:09 AM IST

An individual reacted to the message that the man sent to his match and wrote, “Lol. What happened to good old…hello, hi wassup, are you free, etc.? Sigh.”

A woman in Bengaluru created a profile on a dating app and was surprised by the first message she received from an individual. She took a screenshot of the message and shared it on the microblogging platform X. The post has since elicited numerous responses from people, with some saying that the man just wanted to rant. Even the official X handle of the Peak Bengaluru dropped laughing emoticons on the post.

Peak Bengaluru: The texts a man sent to his match on a dating app.(X/@dyetkaa)
Peak Bengaluru: The texts a man sent to his match on a dating app.(X/@dyetkaa)

Read| ‘Someone who can teach me DSA’: Man's Tinder bio goes viral, amuses people

“The first message you get on a dating app in Bengaluru,” reads the caption to the post shared on X. According to the screenshot shared by X user Priscilla, the first text message reads, “Morning. What you up to?” The individual, in another message, mentions, “Last few weeks have been super hectic for me as we are in the middle of fundraising.”

Take a look at the post shared on X below:

The post was shared on March 30 on X. It has since then accumulated close to 70,000 views and over 500 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Also Read| 'Desperate times': B'luru woman joins Tinder, Hinge only to find potential flatmates

Check out how people reacted to the post here:

“Lol. What happened to good old…hello, hi wassup, are you free, etc.? Sigh,” posted an individual.

Another added, “This made me laugh. A nice respite in the middle of the hectic day since I’m in the middle of fundraising.”

“He just wants to rant,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this?

Earlier, an Orthopaedic doctor prescribed medicines to his match on Bumble after she complained about neck and shoulder pain. He didn’t stop there and suggested she ‘apply hot packs’ and ‘maintain correct posture’ to alleviate future discomfort.

