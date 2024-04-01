Peak Bengaluru: Man’s first message to his match on dating app goes viral. Internet says ‘he just wants to rant’
An individual reacted to the message that the man sent to his match and wrote, “Lol. What happened to good old…hello, hi wassup, are you free, etc.? Sigh.”
A woman in Bengaluru created a profile on a dating app and was surprised by the first message she received from an individual. She took a screenshot of the message and shared it on the microblogging platform X. The post has since elicited numerous responses from people, with some saying that the man just wanted to rant. Even the official X handle of the Peak Bengaluru dropped laughing emoticons on the post.
“The first message you get on a dating app in Bengaluru,” reads the caption to the post shared on X. According to the screenshot shared by X user Priscilla, the first text message reads, “Morning. What you up to?” The individual, in another message, mentions, “Last few weeks have been super hectic for me as we are in the middle of fundraising.”
The post was shared on March 30 on X. It has since then accumulated close to 70,000 views and over 500 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.
“Lol. What happened to good old…hello, hi wassup, are you free, etc.? Sigh,” posted an individual.
Another added, “This made me laugh. A nice respite in the middle of the hectic day since I’m in the middle of fundraising.”
“He just wants to rant,” expressed a third.
Earlier, an Orthopaedic doctor prescribed medicines to his match on Bumble after she complained about neck and shoulder pain. He didn’t stop there and suggested she ‘apply hot packs’ and ‘maintain correct posture’ to alleviate future discomfort.
