LinkedIn removes Bhavish Aggarwal's 'pronoun illness' post, Ola CEO says 'imposing political ideology'

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to X to slam LinkedIn after the social media platform removed his post on "pronoun illness". He claimed that the platform's AI is "imposing a political ideology on Indian users". Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said LinkedIn is "imposing a political ideology on Indian users".

"Dear LinkedIn, this post of mine was about YOUR AI imposing a political ideology on Indian users that’s unsafe, sinister. Rich of you to call my post unsafe! This is exactly why we need to build own tech and AI in India. Else we’ll just be pawns in others political objectives," Bhavish Aggarwal wrote in his X post. He also shared a screenshot of a note from LinkedIn about his viral post on gender pronouns.

For the unversed, the Ola CEO, a few days ago, shared a post slamming gender pronouns. This happened after the 38-year-old entrepreneur asked LinkedIn’s AI bot about himself, and the chatbot addressed him as "they" instead of "he".

The pronoun "they" is used by trans people or by those who don't identify exclusively as a male or a female. It is also used by those who are unwilling to disclose their gender identity.

The notification from LinkedIn that sparked Aggarwal’s anger informed him that his gender pronoun post has been removed because it is against the platform's "Professional Community Policies".

Krutrim, Ola’s AI platform, marketed as India's own AI, was launched last year. Its founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, claims that the chatbot would compete with global technology majors.

"We are building our own technology to do energy management to make the most efficient data centres in the world. I am willing to compete with Microsoft, Google or whoever to say, we will do better than them. The cloud cost we pay is the same as the amount paid by American developers. How is it justified? We will resolve that," Aggarwal said while talking about the AI bot.

