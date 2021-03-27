IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Bhutanese girl’s thank you message to India for Covid-19 vaccines wins tweeple
The image shows child artist Khenrab Yeedzin Syelden from Bhutan.(Twitter/@RuchiraKamboj)
The image shows child artist Khenrab Yeedzin Syelden from Bhutan.(Twitter/@RuchiraKamboj)
trending

Bhutanese girl’s thank you message to India for Covid-19 vaccines wins tweeple

“Khenrab! Your ‘thank you’ touches our hearts! #VaccineMaitri #indiabhutanfriensdhip,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 10:27 AM IST

A video featuring a girl from Bhutan has recently grabbed netizens' attention for a sweet reason. The clip shared on Twitter by Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Ruchira Kamboj, features a child artist named Khenrab Yeedzin Syelden thanking the Indian government for sending Covid-19 vaccines to Bhutan.

The clip starts with Syelden introducing herself. She then goes on to express her gratitude. The video concludes with her saying ‘Shukriya.’

“Khenrab! Your ‘thank you’ touches our hearts! #VaccineMaitri #indiabhutanfriensdhip,” reads the caption shared along with the clip.

India sent Covid-19 vaccines to Bhutan, along with other neighbouring countries, under a grant assistance programme dubbed “Vaccine Maitri”.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on March 26, the video has garnered nearly 10,000 views and tons of reactions from netizens. Netizens found Syelden’s message of gratitude extremely adorable. Many also shared heart emojis to show their appreciation.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhutan
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP