Big dog teaches cute little puppy how to play with a ball. Watch adorable video

Videos that involve pet pooches are endearing to watch and more often than not, leave a smile on our faces for quite some time. Just like this sweet video that is going viral on social media. It shows a dog teaching a cute little puppy how to play with a ball or trying to teach it, at least.

The video went viral online after it was shared on the Twitter handle @Yoda4ever. "Dog teaches puppy how to play with a ball," reads the caption shared along with the video. The video opens to show the dog approaching the cute little puppy with a tennis ball in his mouth. The dog then drops the ball on the sofa near the puppy, who then tries to hold on to it but fails, given its small size. Towards the end, the duo engage in a playfight.

Dog teaches puppy how to play with a ball..🐶🐾🎾😍 pic.twitter.com/siyDRvQmWn — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) October 10, 2022

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked up more than 1.3 million views, more than 76,200 likes and several comments.

"My chihuahua did that," commented an individual while sharing a photo. "He just wants the puppy to throw it to him, then gets concerned when puppy doesn't want to give it back. LOL," posted another. "Rotties are the best. Even tho it's been years, I still miss my boy Grimley so much," expressed a third. "My dog was already playing fetch at six, seven weeks - it was the cutest thing ever!" wrote a fourth.

