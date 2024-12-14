Biker fails while trying to fight raging waters, car drivers rescue him from disaster: 'Till now humanity exists'

A video showcasing the power of human compassion and quick thinking has taken the internet by storm. The clip, which has gone viral on Instagram, captures a dramatic scene of a motorcyclist struggling to navigate through a powerful torrent of water during heavy rainfall. Driver, bystanders rescue biker in torrent.(Instagram/@give_india)

Also Read: Ranthambore tourists under fire for capturing video of tiger hunting deer from alarming distance

The situation appears dire as the strong water currents push the motorcyclist backward, rendering him unable to move his bike. However, in a remarkable display of humanity, a passing car intervenes, positioning itself in front of the water flow to block the force of the current and provide relief to the stranded biker. As the car shields the motorcyclist from the torrent, two to three passersby step in to assist, helping the biker lift his fallen bike and regain control.

The caption accompanying the viral post reads, "When the rain poured, humanity shone brighter."

Take a look at the video:

This heartwarming video sparked a wave of appreciation and gratitude on social media, with many users praising the kindness and quick thinking of the strangers involved. A few also questioned the one documenting the incident, with one saying, “If only the person capturing the video, went and helped the person too.”

Also read: 133 deaths in rain this year, ₹6 crore paid as ex gratia: Min in House

Another added, “Cameraman could've helped too, instead of just recording”

It is worth noting that the location and time of the video have not been verified. Despite the video's widespread circulation on social media, the exact location where the incident occurred and the time it was recorded remain unclear.