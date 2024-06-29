Billionaire Anand Piramal arrives at Antilia in Toyota Camry. ‘Simplicity,’ says internet

Billionaire businessman Anand Piramal arrived at his brother-in-law’s pre-wedding dinner in a Toyota Camry, a fact that won him plaudits on social media. In a sea of Maybachs and Rolls Royces, Piramal’s Camry, worth less than ₹60 lakh, earned him the tag of a humble billionaire. Anand Piramal arrives at Antilia in a Toyota Camry.(Instagram/@varindertchawla)

Anand Piramal is married to Isha Ambani, daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. Mukesh Ambani’s net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is a cool $119 billion.

On the other hand, Anand Piramal himself is the scion of the Piramal Group. His father Ajay Piramal is estimated to be worth over $3 billion.

The Ambanis hosted a dinner at their palatial Mumbai residence, Antilia, on Friday night as part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. Anand Piramal was filmed arriving at the venue in his trusted Toyota Camry - he has been spotted in the sedan several times before as well.

Take a look at the video below:

“Toyota car. Simplicity,” commented one person with a heart emoji.

“Toyota car and normal outfit and slippers. Really a simple man,” another said with applause emojis to underline his praise.

“That’s the only car of the Ambani clan that I can afford,” a third wrote.

Several other people dropped “simplicity” in the comments section of Piramal’s video.

The Toyota Camry price starts at ₹46.17 lakh in India.

In July last year, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal had been photographed out and about in the Camry several times. The couple had visited Bombay Canteen in Mumbai’s Lower Parel in the humble car.

Meanwhile, last night’s festivities at Antilia were attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. The Ambanis will also host a mass wedding for the underprivileged on 2nd July - 10 days before Mukesh Ambani’s younger son, Anant Ambani, ties the knot with Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.