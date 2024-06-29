 Billionaire Anand Piramal arrives at Antilia in Toyota Camry. ‘Simplicity,’ says internet | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Billionaire Anand Piramal arrives at Antilia in Toyota Camry. ‘Simplicity,’ says internet

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 29, 2024 12:48 PM IST

Billionaire businessman Anand Piramal arrived at his brother-in-law’s pre-wedding dinner at Antilia in a Toyota Camry.

Billionaire businessman Anand Piramal arrived at his brother-in-law’s pre-wedding dinner in a Toyota Camry, a fact that won him plaudits on social media. In a sea of Maybachs and Rolls Royces, Piramal’s Camry, worth less than 60 lakh, earned him the tag of a humble billionaire.

Anand Piramal arrives at Antilia in a Toyota Camry.(Instagram/@varindertchawla)
Anand Piramal arrives at Antilia in a Toyota Camry.(Instagram/@varindertchawla)

Anand Piramal is married to Isha Ambani, daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. Mukesh Ambani’s net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is a cool $119 billion.

On the other hand, Anand Piramal himself is the scion of the Piramal Group. His father Ajay Piramal is estimated to be worth over $3 billion.

(Also read: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani kick off pre-wedding celebration at Antilia, host dinner)

The Ambanis hosted a dinner at their palatial Mumbai residence, Antilia, on Friday night as part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. Anand Piramal was filmed arriving at the venue in his trusted Toyota Camry - he has been spotted in the sedan several times before as well.

Take a look at the video below:

“Toyota car. Simplicity,” commented one person with a heart emoji.

Toyota car and normal outfit and slippers. Really a simple man,” another said with applause emojis to underline his praise.

“That’s the only car of the Ambani clan that I can afford,” a third wrote.

Several other people dropped “simplicity” in the comments section of Piramal’s video.

The Toyota Camry price starts at 46.17 lakh in India.

In July last year, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal had been photographed out and about in the Camry several times. The couple had visited Bombay Canteen in Mumbai’s Lower Parel in the humble car.

Meanwhile, last night’s festivities at Antilia were attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. The Ambanis will also host a mass wedding for the underprivileged on 2nd July - 10 days before Mukesh Ambani’s younger son, Anant Ambani, ties the knot with Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Billionaire Anand Piramal arrives at Antilia in Toyota Camry. ‘Simplicity,’ says internet
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On