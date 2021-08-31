Home / Trending / Bird hangs from tree after getting tangled in strings in Hyderabad, man rescues it. Watch
The image shows the bird hanging in the tree.(Jukin Media)
Bird hangs from tree after getting tangled in strings in Hyderabad, man rescues it. Watch

The incident, which may win you over, took place in Hyderabad.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 06:22 PM IST

The Internet is filled with stories that show humans going out of their way to help animals in distress. The videos of such rescues often leave people happy as they are absolutely heartwarming to watch. This clip involving a man and a bird is an inclusion to that category. This is a clip that may leave you with a huge smile on your face.

The incident, which may win you over, took place in Hyderabad. The video opens to show a text that reads, “A black kite got stuck by manja/nylon thread.” It then shows the bird hanging by her wings in a tree. Within moments, a man climbs the structure in front of the tree to reach the bird and rescue it.

The video also shows the man carefully and gently untangling the bird to free its wings. The clip ends with the kite flying away.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the video?

